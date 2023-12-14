This survival game is all the rage right now, and that means players want to know if they can play anytime, anywhere. So, can LEGO Fortnite be played offline?

Can LEGO Fortnite Be Played Offline?

Longtime Fortnite players were shocked when the Big Bang event revealed several new modes coming to Epic Games’ gaming giant. There was a new racing mode from the creators of Rocket League, as well as a music mode that planned to bring some iconic artists to the game. However, the most noteworthy addition was LEGO Fortnite, which released earlier this month and has taken the world by storm.

But now that players have settled in, they have a lot of questions about the mode and its future. The most prominent, though, might be whether the mode can be accessed when a player is offline. Minecraft has ways to play the game offline, so it’s not crazy to think Fortnite would have something similar.

Unfortunately, as it stands, LEGO Fortnite cannot be played offline. A player must have Internet access and be able to load into Fortnite. That may be disappointing news to many, but at least the game allows for groups of friends to play together, even without the creator of the server being online.

How to Play LEGO Fortnite With Friends

Just like most survival games, LEGO Fortnite allows players to invite their friends to their world. All they have to do is access the Social menu by pressing start. And once that’s taken care of, the owner of the world can make other players Key Holders, which allows them to access the world on their own. It doesn’t make up for the fact that players can’t play offline, but it adds a bit of flexibility to the mode.

