Can Popplio Be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Popplio is set for a Community Day in August of 2024, so one question that Pokémon Go players naturally have is whether or not it can be Shiny. Before you spend hours looking for a unique form of the Water-type Pokémon, here’s what you need to know.

Is Shiny Popplio in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes! Popplio can be shiny in Pokémon Go, so Community Day is the perfect time to head out and catch one.

Like all Pokémon, when Popplio is featured in a Community Day event you’ll encounter many more in the wild. With the increased volume of encounters, your chance of finding a Shiny Popplio is also higher, but that doesn’t mean Community Day is the only time that you can get one.

How To Catch Shiny Popplio in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shiny Popplio is available in multiple ways for Pokémon Go players to use, not just being caught in the wild during Community Day. Any wild encounter with the Water-type Pokémon has the chance to be shiny, but so do Field Research encounters, egg hatches, and One-Star Raids so any way that you can get in front of Popplio you should take, as it could be the one that’s shiny.

You can tell if Popplio is Shiny as it will have a distinct alternate color. The best way to tell is that its collar is a light pink rather than blue, but also the blue on its body is slightly darker. That’s the only changes to the design, so make sure you’re looking closely each time you find one.

Community Day events are always rotating so if you miss out on one don’t fret! It’s possible that Popplio could feature in another sometime soon. At the time of publishing, the next Popplio Community Day will take place on Aug. 31, 2024, so make sure you take advantage of the day and score yourself a Shiny.

