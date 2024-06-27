Can You Buy Deadpool 3’s Necklace in Real Life?

One of the most eye-catching posters for Deadpool 3 (otherwise known as Deadpool & Wolverine) features a themed friendship necklace – so, can you buy one in real life? And does the MCU blockbuster have any other noteworthy tie-in merchandise on the way?

How to Purchase Deadpool 3’s Friendship Necklace, Explained

There are at least two different ways to get your adamantium claws on an official Deadpool & Wolverine friendship necklace. The easiest (and cheapest) option is to visit a Hot Topic outlet. Hot Topic subsidiary Her Universe is the Marvel Studios-approved Deadpool 3 necklace’s manufacturer, and you can pick one up in-store at $12.90 a pop.

The slightly more complicated (and far more pricey) option involves shelling out for Fandango’s $65 Deadpool & Wolverine Premium Package. This gets you two tickets to the movie in any format, 15% off its vinyl soundtrack, a digital poster, entry into the premiere sweepstakes draw, some Fandango reward points – and a friendship necklace.

The Hot Topic and Fandango necklaces are seemingly the same. Both pieces of licensed jewelry are exact replicas of the Deadpool & Wolverine poster’s necklace, with one half shaped like Deadpool’s mask and the other like Wolverine’s. They each have the phrase “Best Friends” running across their two halves, too. So, it’s up to you whether you’d rather pay $12.90 for the necklace on its own, or stump up $65 and get a bunch of extra stuff, as well.

Oh, there’s also a third option for those less hung up on authenticity: cheap knock-offs. Unofficial Deadpool 3 necklaces started appearing on sites like Etsy shortly after Marvel Studios released the movie’s poster. That said, the quality of these bootleg alternatives varies wildly – and none of them is strictly legal. So, it’s very much a “buyer beware” scenario.

What Other Deadpool 3 Merchandise Is Headed Our Way?

That’s Deadpool 3‘s friendship necklace covered – what about the MCU movie’s wider merchandise line? As you’d expect, Marvel Studios and Disney have a healthy amount of tie-in toys, collectibles, and clothing in the works for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release. There’s the aforementioned vinyl soundtrack, plus action figures, Funko dolls, T-shirts, and more.

Best of all, there’s a Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket that pokes fun at Dune: Part Two‘s infamous sandworm-themed receptacle. Instead of a sandworm’s gaping maw, Deadpool 3‘s popcorn bucket has an open-mouthed Wolverine as its lid. And the icing on the cake? Text scrawled on the bucket’s side attributes its suggestive design to Deadpool himself!

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

