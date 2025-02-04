Can You Carry Over Progress & Save Files From the First Game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a direct sequel to the first game of the same name, so it’s only natural if you might be wondering if you can transfer your save files and progress. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is There Save File and Progress Transfer in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

The answer is no. You cannot carry over your save files and progress from the first game over to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

While this is a direct sequel that picks up from where the story left off in the first game, you cannot carry over any previous saves with story choices, equipment, and items. You’ll be starting from scratch essentially, and you’re forced to work your way up the reputation ladder again as you get stronger.

However, you do have a chance at the beginning of the game to determine Henry’s backstory. In the tutorial section, Henry will have a chat with the crew about everything they’ve gone through so far. This section will allow you to answer certain questions to determine whether Henry beat Hans in their duel in Rattay, as well as his relationship with Theresa. It’s not perfect, but it’ll at least give you some agency in shaping Henry into the character you played him as in the first game.

For newcomers, these decisions are mostly just for flavor. As far as I can tell, decisions made in the first game don’t really affect the story in the second game, though I’d still recommend catching up with the plot through a synopsis before jumping in.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion about carrying over save files and progress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, along with our full official review.

