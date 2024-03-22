Can You Change Difficulty in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Most modern video games come with a small selection of difficulty settings you can choose from to cater to your own preferences. So with that in mind, if you’re wondering whether you can change difficulty in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Change Difficulty Settings in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot change your difficulty settings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 because there simply aren’t any difficulty levels to choose from in the game.

When you start up the game, you’re thrown into the thick of things almost immediately. There are no difficulty settings for you to choose from, which means that everyone is on the same playing field, and will tackle the exact same challenges as you. This could be a good or a bad thing; it’s easier to get help or advice from other players because everyone’s going through the same obstacles, but if things prove to be too tough, there’s no way to tone things down either.

Is There a Hard Mode in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

On the flip side, if you find that the game is just a bit too easy for you and you’re looking to spice things up, unfortunately it doesn’t seem like there’s a hard mode available in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Even after completing the game, I did not see any option to up the difficulty level. Considering that you get to carry over most of your items and progression from the first run, this means that a second playthrough will feel considerably easier than your first.

That’s everything you need to know about changing your difficulty settings in Dragon’s Dogma 2.