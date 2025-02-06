Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Can You Change the Difficulty in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 12:03 am

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is not an easy game by any stretch of the imagination. So if you’re wondering whether it’s possible to adjust the difficulty settings in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Have Difficulty Options?

The answer is no. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 does not have any difficulty settings, which means that you cannot change it in-game, whether you want it to be easier or harder.

There is only one default difficulty level in the game, and therefore only one way to experience the game. That being said, this is also the kind of game that gets easier and more manageable the more you play it. Here are some key tips to help make things a little easier on you if you’re struggling:

The first thing you should do is get a bed you can sleep on, as this will allow you to save your game and also heal up. It’s also dangerous to wander around at night, so it can be good to sleep to rest and recover before restarting your journey the next day.

I’d also recommend following the Wedding Crashers questline first, and complete quests for either the blacksmith or the miller. These quests will help you get acquainted with the basics of the game, and they also reward you with a few Groschen here and there, which lets you buy items and weapons.

Finally, don’t be afraid to use your Saviour Schnapps when you’re exploring. The game will auto-save at quest checkpoints, but you should absolutely use the Schnapps to save in the open-world.

How to Unlock Hardcore Mode

For players looking for a serious challenge, you’ll be glad to know that Hardcore Mode is in the planned roadmap for the game. We’ll be getting it via an update shortly after release, and it’ll make the game harder by making enemies tougher, and forcing you to start with a negative perk.

However, upon starting a Hardcore playthrough, you will not be able to change the difficulty midway through.

And that’s everything you need to know about changing the difficulty in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin