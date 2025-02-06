Can You Change the Difficulty in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Answered

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is not an easy game by any stretch of the imagination. So if you’re wondering whether it’s possible to adjust the difficulty settings in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

Does Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Have Difficulty Options?

The answer is no. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 does not have any difficulty settings, which means that you cannot change it in-game, whether you want it to be easier or harder.

There is only one default difficulty level in the game, and therefore only one way to experience the game. That being said, this is also the kind of game that gets easier and more manageable the more you play it. Here are some key tips to help make things a little easier on you if you’re struggling:

The first thing you should do is get a bed you can sleep on, as this will allow you to save your game and also heal up. It’s also dangerous to wander around at night, so it can be good to sleep to rest and recover before restarting your journey the next day.

I’d also recommend following the Wedding Crashers questline first, and complete quests for either the blacksmith or the miller. These quests will help you get acquainted with the basics of the game, and they also reward you with a few Groschen here and there, which lets you buy items and weapons.

Finally, don’t be afraid to use your Saviour Schnapps when you’re exploring. The game will auto-save at quest checkpoints, but you should absolutely use the Schnapps to save in the open-world.

How to Unlock Hardcore Mode

For players looking for a serious challenge, you’ll be glad to know that Hardcore Mode is in the planned roadmap for the game. We’ll be getting it via an update shortly after release, and it’ll make the game harder by making enemies tougher, and forcing you to start with a negative perk.

However, upon starting a Hardcore playthrough, you will not be able to change the difficulty midway through.

And that’s everything you need to know about changing the difficulty in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

