Can You Pet the Dog in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3)?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) may feature a verydivisive (and short) campaign, but there is one thing everyone can agree on — Riley the military dog is a very good boy. And thankfully, you can actually pet him while completing the main story for MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 features the return of Riley, the military canine who has been part of the franchise well before it rebooted in 2019. He can be seen and interacted with during the final mission of MW3 in a well-timed break between the hard-hitting action and dramatic twists the campaign has to offer. Here is exactly when and how you can do so:

How to Pet Riley in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

During the “Trojan Horse” mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, players are allowed to pet Riley as they attempt to blend into the civilian environment. The German shepherd can be seen by a popcorn stand, sitting next to a random NPC. You can pet him by going up to Riley and pressing the interact button. Soap will then call him a “Good doggy”, which he very much is. If you don’t own the game, you can watch the interaction here (via PlayStationUK).

Related: The Old Call of Duty Maps Are the Only Part of Modern Warfare 3 That’s Good

The purely optional interaction between Soap and Riley is an Easter egg for longtime fans of the Call of Duty franchise. The canine military operative was a part of the Call of Duty Ghosts squad, often seen alongside Ghost himself. The final mission of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign features a lot of twists and turns, but Riley’s cameo appearance in the game itself may be the best one.

If you’re looking for more, check out all the game modes available at launch for MW3.