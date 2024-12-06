Infinity Nikki sees you roaming an adorable world helping people out, making new dresses, and generally being wholesome. It’s also free to play, so all this won’t cost you a penny. But as a free-to-play game, can you play Infinity Nikki offline?

Recommended Videos

Is Infinity Nikki Playable Offline?

You cannot play Infinity Nikki offline, at all, even though it’s a single-player game. Co-op was reportedly advertised at one point, but right now, you’ll only ever interact with NPCs, so no one else can connect to your game. But the game requires an always-on connection.

This might prove slightly baffling since there was a beta test that was offline only, proving that Infinity Nikki could be played without an internet connection. But with the full game, you can’t. It’s online or nothing. Try to run Infinity Nikki offline, and you’ll be stuck at the log-in screen, with a message that reads, “The network connection is abnormal, please try again.”

Related: How to fish in Infinity Nikki

What Happens If You Lose Connection Playing Infinity Nikki?

So, what happens if you’re playing Infinity Nikki, engaging in what are basically single-player shenanigans, and your connection drops? You get a grace period where the game displays a “Reconnecting” message and a corresponding symbol. However, if the connection doesn’t come back shortly (for me it was after 45 seconds), you’ll get a message that reads, “Server connection lost. Please restart the game,” and are kicked out to the main Infinity Nikki screen.

Why does this happen? Because as a live service game, Infinity Nikki wants to sell you things and keep you constantly engaged with the game. That means daily events, promotions, and all sorts of other things. You have to create an account to play Infinity Nikki, and while it’s relatively painless on PS5, it also means Infold Games can track your playing habits and spending, or lack of spending.

Could that change? If support for Infinity Nikki ceases, it’s possible that it’ll get an offline mode, as was the case with Redfall.

So, the answer to whether you can play Infinity Nikki offline is no, you can’t.

Infinity Nikki is available now on PS5, iOS, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy