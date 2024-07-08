Once Human plunges you into a post-apocalyptic Earth where an alien substance has changed the rules of the world. But can you play Once Human solo?

Find Out Whether You Can Play Once Human Solo

You can play Once Human solo. You might find it easier, and more entertaining to team up with friends, or even strangers, but if you want to take on Once Human’s weird world on your own, that’s absolutely an option. The game is not going to force you to team-up if you don’t want to.

Besides which, in a post-apocalyptic world, it make sense you’d be reluctant to trust people. I’ve seen enough movies where it’s humans, not the monsters that end up getting the heroes killed. So, by all means, play Once Human solo and regard others with distrust, pointing and yelling “Interloper!” whenever they come into range. Though, by opting to go solo, you’ll likely miss out on some of the flavor the game brings. That includes PvP and some of the seasonal content, which is centered around working with the community.

So, yes, you absolutely can play Once Human solo. But there is a catch.

Can You Play Once Human Offline?

The catch is that you cannot play Once Human offline. So even if you are leaning into solo play, you’ll have to connect to the game’s servers. There is no way round that and developer Starry Studio has not mentioned any plans to create an offline mode.

Being free-to-play, Starry is likely counting on players putting their money into microtransactions, and if the game had an offline mode that would be a no-go. Besides which, it’s not as if you’ll have paid money for the game itself. Yes, I’m looking at you, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League; five months later and the promised offline mode still hasn’t materialized. Not that I’m bitter.

Ultimately, you can play Once Human solo, but you cannot play it offline.

Once Human will be available to play on July 9.

