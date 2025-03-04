Can you play Split Fiction Solo? Answered

The emergence of couch co-op games has been something to watch in recent years, and Hazelight Studios’ offerings have been among the best. The studio’s latest project, Split Fiction, is next to spotlight co-op play. Here’s whether you can play Split Fiction solo.

Can You Play Split Fiction By Yourself?

As with all of the other games from Hazelight Studios, the emphasis is on cooperating with a partner either online or via couch co-op. And for Split Fiction, that remains the case. Unfortunately, this means that players will not be able to enjoy the game on their own. There is no AI companion to help with the heavy lifting, and even if you have more than one controller, the amount of precise timing and coordination will make it almost impossible to proceed.

However, there is an easy workaround for those who are looking for a partner to play the game with. The Friend’s Pass works for both local and online co-op, and is also cross-platform enabled, meaning friends from PlayStation, Xbox, and PC can enjoy the game together as long as one person already owns a copy of Split Fiction.

How Does the Friend’s Pass for Split Fiction Work?

If you are the owner of Split Fiction and want to have a partner since you can’t play solo, you can always invite a partner on any platform to join in the fun. This is how you can do exactly that:

Own Split Fiction on any platform

Request that your partner download the Friend’s Pass on their chosen platform

Send an invite for your session to the friend

Play the entire game together.

As mentioned, the Friend’s Pass works across platforms as well, so if you are connected on the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or via Steam, Epic Games Store, or the EA app on PC, you can have someone partner up with you on this new adventure. Even the EA Friends list can be an avenue to send an invite.

The consumer-friendly initiative by Hazelight remains one of the best things about gaming, and should you have friends who are still on the fence about the game, this could be the easiest way for them to try things out in co-op before committing.

That’s everything you need to know about the possibility of playing Split Fiction solo.

Split Fiction releases on March 6 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

