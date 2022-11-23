Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be really fun games, but there’s no denying that their technical performance is an absolute mess compared to that of games in other massively popular franchises. It has people wondering if they can refund digital versions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the short answer to that question is — maybe.

It Is Not Easy to Refund Digital Versions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Long answer: Officially, Nintendo doesn’t offer refunds for its eShop games. According to its UK website, “We are unable to provide refunds or exchanges for mistaken purchases, and/or if you don’t like the game.”

However, exceptions may sometimes be made to this policy. For one, many users report a one-time exception being made if you’ve never refunded a game before. There are anecdotal reports of people receiving an eShop refund for their digital Pokémon Scarlet or Violet simply by asking Nintendo support nicely, but Nintendo support will often only allow it the one time. Such reports have been repeated several times over.

It’s hard to confirm whether you specifically can get a refund, but there’s no downside to trying. To make the effort, go to “Nintendo Support: Contact Us” and click “Start Chat.” When automated support queries you, click the following prompts: “Nintendo Switch > Downloads & Digital Content > Nintendo eShop > Refunds.”

After that, politely tell the customer service rep that the game is unacceptable and ask for a refund. If it works, they’ll ask you for some information, refund you, and revoke the game from your Switch. If not, they’ll say no, and you’ll be stuck with the game.

As a final note, if local laws entitle you to a refund, Nintendo can’t override those laws with its personal policies. You may have additional leverage to ask for a refund for a faulty product, like in the case of Australia’s “major failure” test for consumer protection law.

So, good luck with trying to refund your digital version purchase of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch eShop!