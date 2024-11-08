Can You Remove Armor and Helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Answered

Dragon Age: The Veilguard lets you wear all sorts of armor, and also transmog it to give you a whole new look. But you might have found yourself wondering how to just take it off. Can you actually remove armor and helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Here’s the answer.

Is it Possible to Remove Armour and Helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Bizarrely, you can’t remove armor or helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You can swap them for other helmets and armor but clicking on a piece of armour does not remove it. Once you put a helmet on, you can switch it with another helmet, but that’s it. It’s a bizarre oversight on BioWare’s part that I hope will be corrected at some point. However, there is a way around it.

Firstly, you Dragon Age: The Veilguard does let you hide your helmet, either in conversation or all the time. Here’s what to do:

Go to the main menu, then go to Settings.

Now, go to Interface

Change the top setting, Hide Helmet, to Conversations or Always

Now, even though you’re still wearing the helmet, it’ll be invisible in conversation or invisible throughout the whole game. You can change this at any time.

Also, you can alter the appearance of your armour and helmet without removing them, through your wardrobe in your room in the Lighthouse. This is known as transmogging. Go to the wardrobe and you’ll have various appearances you can pick from; choose one and your armour or helmet will take on that appearance, but it’ll retain the stats of the armour your character is wearing.

I’m hoping that BioWare will patch in the ability to just take off your helmet but, right now, the answer to remove armor and helmets in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no, you can’t.

