Canada Vs. The World: All Cast (Queens) Confirmed

RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World is back for a second season, but which queens are set to feature in this contest? And where have you seen them before? Here are all the drag queens confirmed for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season 2.

Every Queen in Canada Vs. The World Season 2

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season 2 features queens from various shows in the RuPaul Queeniverse. Here’s every queen confirmed for Season 2 (via Out).

Alexis Mateo. Hailing from the United States, Alexis has featured in DuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She’s also been a part of the Vegas-based RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! “Are you ready to eat? Cause we about to served,” she boasts on her Instagram.

Cheryl Hole. Cheryl is a UK queen who has cropped up in RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World. She based her appearance on songstress Cheryl Cole, hence her name.

Eureka O’Hara. Another US entrant, this proudly plus size queen has been in two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and also featured in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Kennedy Davenport. Also from the US, she has previously been in RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and also works as a musician. She’s another queen to have been part of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!

La Kahena. This French queen starred in Drag Race France Season 1, which was hosted by Nicky Doll. She Instagrammed herself with two domestic pigs, Pork and Chop, so there’s a Canadian Bacon joke just waiting to happen.

Le Fil. Last seen in Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, musician Le Fil is from Yorkshire, in the UK, and has an impressively androgynous style.

Lemon. Representing Canada, Lemon is a pro dancer who you may have seen on Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

Miss Fiercalicious. Miss Fiercalicious made her RuPaul debut in Canada’s Drag Race Season 3, but later joined the ranks of Traitors Canada, where she survived till round 5. And here she’s representing her home country of Canada.

Tynomi Banks. The final Canadian, Tynomi Banks is a backup dancer for Nelly Furtado and was one of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1’s queens, where she made it to episode 4.

Those are all the queens confirmed for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. The first episode of the show airs this July 19 on WOW Presents Plus and Crave.

