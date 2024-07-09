Canada vs. The World Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, and More

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World Season 2 is happening, featuring queens from all across the RuPaul Dragiverse. Here’s Canada vs The World Season 2’s release date, trailer and more.

Canada vs The World Season 2 kicks off this July 19, 2024. There will be six episodes in total, all hosted by Canadian Brooke Lynn Hytes. The winner is crowned Queen of the Motherpucking World, and gets an impressive $100,000 prize. And even if they don’t win, the publicity they get from being on the show should give the other queens’ careers a boost.

Which Queens Are Competing in Canada vs The World Season 2?

Nine drag queens are competing in Season 2 from various Ru Paul’s Drag Race spin-offs. Here’s who’s who:

Alexis Mateo. Hailing from the United States, Alexis has featured in DuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She’s also been a part of the Vegas-based RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! “Are you ready to eat? Cause we about to served,” she boasts on her Instagram.

Cheryl Hole. Cheryl is a UK queen who has cropped up in RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. She based her appearance on songstress Cheryl Cole, hence her name.

Eureka O’Hara. Another US entrant, this proudly plus size queen has been in two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and also featured in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Kennedy Davenport. Also from the US, she has previously been in RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and also works as a musician. She’s another queen to have been part of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!.

La Kahena. This French queen starred in Drag Race France Season 1, which was hosted by Nicky Doll. She Instagrammed herself with two domestic pigs, Pork and Chop, so there’s a Canadian Bacon joke just waiting to happen.

Le Fil. Last seen in Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, musician Le Fil is from Yorkshire, in the UK, and has an impressively androgynous style.

Lemon. Representing Canada, Lemon is a pro dancer who you may have seen on Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Miss Fiercalicious. Miss Fiercalicious made her RuPaul debut in Canada’s Drag Race Season 3, but later joined the ranks of Traitors Canada, where she survived till round 5. And here she’s representing her home country of Canada.

Tynomi Banks. The final Canadian, Tynomi Banks is a backup dancer for Nelly Furtado and was one of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1’s queens, where she made it to episode 4.

Where Can You Watch the Latest Season?

Canada vs The World Season 2 will air on Crave in Canada, and WOW Presents Plus elsewhere. I do mean elsewhere because unlike some networks, WPP is not geo-locked so, while you have to subscribe to watch all episodes, you can catch the show wherever you are.

What Can You Expect From Canada vs The World Season 2?

Canada vs The World Season 2 is likely to be packed with amazing, ridiculous challenges. Like its contestants, this is not a show that does things by halves. Season 1 had “The Snatch Game”, a parody of The Match Game, a comedy stand-up challenge and much, much more. While some of those challenges will return, you can expect a few new challenges that will truly test the queens’ OTT skills.

And while Brooke Lynn Hytes is the show’s hosts, she’s not working solo. She’ll be assisted by judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor, returning from last season. Plus there are a host of special guests, including:

Lisa Rinna (actor from Days of Our Lives and more)

Ra’Ja O’Hara (winner of Canada vs The World Season 1)

Sarain Fox (Canadian filmmaker and activist)

Alessia Cara (Canadian singer and songwriter)

Charlotte Cardin (also a Canadian singer and songwriter)

Kirk Pickersgill (fashion designer)

Samantha Bee (Canadian comedian and actress)

Here’s The Season 2 Trailer

Want a taste of things to come? You can check out the trailer for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World Season 2 below.

