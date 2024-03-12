Canceled Spider-Man Multiplayer Game’s Trailer Released Online

It’s one thing to hear about a canned Spider-Man game, but it’s another to actually see footage of something that will never actually release. The trailer for the canceled Spider-Man multiplayer game has been released online.

The idea of a Spider-Verse game created by Insomniac was nothing but a pipedream until a hack late in 2023 revealed the developer was working on a game called Spider-Man: The Great Web. The game would seemingly take place after Spider-Man 2, with the Scarlet Witch opening up the multiverse and causing all sorts of trouble for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The Great Web was ultimately scrapped, but now, a trailer for the game has found itself online.

Trailer for Insomniac’s canceled multiplayer game, Spider-Man: The Great Web. Man, this would’ve been cool.

The Great Web trailer shows off what would have been a unique multiplayer experience. Alongside their friends, players would have been able to explore the multiverse and fight different versions of iconic villains, including Venom, one of the antagonists of Spider-Man 2, and members of the Sinister Six. And Peter and Miles were far from the only playable characters, as the trailer shows off Spider-Woman, Silk, Ben Reilly, as well as Spider-Man 2099.

Now, it’s possible that Insomniac takes The Great Web‘s ideas and includes them in a future installment, but a full-on multiplayer mode is asking a lot. Thankfully, Spider-Man 2 at least lays the groundwork for the introduction of Silk and even Spider-Man 2099 with the tease after a player collects all of the Spider-Bots, meaning there’s a scenario in which players can still try out all of their abilities at some point.

That may not be enough for gamers who were excited to play as different Spider-People alongside their squad, but Insomniac is hard at work on Wolverine, ensuring Marvel fans will have another series to dig their claws into.