Category:
News
Video Games

Canceled Spider-Man Multiplayer Game’s Trailer Released Online

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 10:34 am
Marvels Spider-Man 2 Has Surprising Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk Cameos Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Surprising Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk Cameos

It’s one thing to hear about a canned Spider-Man game, but it’s another to actually see footage of something that will never actually release. The trailer for the canceled Spider-Man multiplayer game has been released online.

Recommended Videos

The idea of a Spider-Verse game created by Insomniac was nothing but a pipedream until a hack late in 2023 revealed the developer was working on a game called Spider-Man: The Great Web. The game would seemingly take place after Spider-Man 2, with the Scarlet Witch opening up the multiverse and causing all sorts of trouble for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The Great Web was ultimately scrapped, but now, a trailer for the game has found itself online.

The Great Web trailer shows off what would have been a unique multiplayer experience. Alongside their friends, players would have been able to explore the multiverse and fight different versions of iconic villains, including Venom, one of the antagonists of Spider-Man 2, and members of the Sinister Six. And Peter and Miles were far from the only playable characters, as the trailer shows off Spider-Woman, Silk, Ben Reilly, as well as Spider-Man 2099.

Now, it’s possible that Insomniac takes The Great Web‘s ideas and includes them in a future installment, but a full-on multiplayer mode is asking a lot. Thankfully, Spider-Man 2 at least lays the groundwork for the introduction of Silk and even Spider-Man 2099 with the tease after a player collects all of the Spider-Bots, meaning there’s a scenario in which players can still try out all of their abilities at some point.

That may not be enough for gamers who were excited to play as different Spider-People alongside their squad, but Insomniac is hard at work on Wolverine, ensuring Marvel fans will have another series to dig their claws into.

Post Tag:
insomniac
Spider-Man 2
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Fans Frustrated by Mythical Pokemon Paywall in Latest Zarude Event
Image of Zarude in a forest, surrounded by cash
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Fans Frustrated by Mythical Pokemon Paywall in Latest Zarude Event
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Have Already Made Taylor Swift With the Character Creator
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Have Already Made Taylor Swift With the Character Creator
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Read Article When Does Cid Highwind Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cid Highwind
Category: News
News
When Does Cid Highwind Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Fans Frustrated by Mythical Pokemon Paywall in Latest Zarude Event
Image of Zarude in a forest, surrounded by cash
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Fans Frustrated by Mythical Pokemon Paywall in Latest Zarude Event
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Have Already Made Taylor Swift With the Character Creator
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Have Already Made Taylor Swift With the Character Creator
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Read Article When Does Cid Highwind Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cid Highwind
Category: News
News
When Does Cid Highwind Join the Party in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 11, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67