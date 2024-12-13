Forgot password
Capcom Reveals Onimusha: Way of the Sword at The Game Awards 2024

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 11:37 pm

Capcom showed up at The Game Awards 2024. And they brought the house down with a new entry in a franchise that has been dormant for many years. Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be launching in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Look at the reveal below. Trust me, it is real!

Thankfully, there was gameplay shown off. It looks like your protagonist collects souls and combat is very reminiscent of Dark Souls. Very dark and gritty! Hopefully, Onimusha: Way of the Sword will keep some of the lightheartedness and camp of previous entries.

The last game in the Onimusha series released way back in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. It’s great to see Capcom revive such a dormant IP. I would have liked to see Mega Man X return, but hey, maybe at The Game Awards 2025.

If you are interested in checking out the series, you can play the first game, Onimusha: Warlords, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. I’m hoping all the other games end up on modern consoles, too, in the lead up to Way of the Sword. Remember when Jean Reno and his likeness were in the third game and we thought graphics would never get any better?

