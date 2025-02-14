Captain America: Brave New World’s Ending (Including Post-Credits Scene), Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

Recommended Videos

Captain America: Brave New World is here, and like all MCU blockbusters, it leaves fans with plenty to mull over. So, with this in mind, we’ve explained every major plot point – and addressed every unresolved thread – from Captain America: Brave New World‘s ending (including its post-credits scene)!

What Happens to Samuel Sterns?

One of the most hyped aspects of Captain America: Brave New World is its villain, Samuel Sterns/The Leader. Yet by the time the MCU blockbuster enters its home stretch, Sterns is nowhere to be seen! So, what’s this gamma radiation-powered, walking probability calculator’s current situation? It’s simple: he’s back in US Government custody, after turning himself in as part of a wider, last-ditch plan to bring down President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Sterns isn’t in his old prison facility, however. As revealed in Brave New World‘s stinger (more on that below), he’s locked up at the Raft: the floating maximum security prison for superpowered law-breakers.

Related: Captain America: Brave New World Is Too Timid to Reinvent the MCU Formula [Review]

Is Thunderbolt Ross Still Dying?

Probably not. Captain America: Brave New World‘s ending doesn’t touch on Thunderbolt Ross’ terminal heart condition, but he doesn’t appear to be dying anymore. After all, Ross isn’t hooked up to any medical equipment in his cell at the Raft, nor does his conversation with Sam Wilson suggest either of them expect him to keel over behind bars. As such, we’re betting that what Sterns did to turn Ross into the Red Hulk also cured his condition. This should give him plenty of time to patch things up with his daughter, Betty – although his political career is (understandably) over.

What Happened to the Adamantium?

The adamantium the Serpent Society steals from Japan prior to Captain America: Brave New World is back with its rightful owners. More importantly, there’s now an international legal framework in place for trading the unbreakable metal between the US, France, India, and other world powers. This agreement is known as the Ross-Ozaki Treaty, and it’s the one positive to come out of Thunderbolt Ross’ tenure in the White House. What’s next for adamantium in the MCU is up in the air for now, however, it will presumably resurface in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Is Sam Wilson Forming a New Avengers Team?

Yep, Sam Wilson sets out his intention to recruit a new Avengers line-up during Captain America: Brave New World‘s final scene. He also indicates who his first pick for the team’s revamped roster is: Joaquin Torres/Falcon. Who else might make the cut? It’s impossible to say for now. If Sam has any other candidates in mind, he doesn’t mention them. Whether Sam’s Avengers will play nicely with their supposed successors, the Thunderbolts, likewise carries a big question mark.

Related: Captain America: Brave New World Introduces a Marvel Superhero That No One Noticed

Does Captain America: Brave New World Have Any Post-Credits Scenes?

Yes, Captain America: Brave New World has one post-credits scene. It’s set aboard the Raft, and sees Sam Wilson pay Samuel Sterns a visit. A suitably tense exchange follows, culminating in Sterns predicting the inevitable arrival of unnamed “others” supposedly bent on Earth’s destruction. It’s all very cryptic, however, the obvious reading of Sterns’ remarks is that he’s describing the threat posed by heroes and villains from across the MCU’s multiverse. In short? This is Marvel Studios laying the groundwork for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and its 2027 sequel, Secret Wars.

Captain America: Brave New World is in cinemas now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy