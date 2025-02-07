Where To Stream all the Captain America Movies Before ‘Brave New World’ Release

Captain America: Brave New World is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited! To prepare ourselves for the fourth film in the Captain America saga, we compiled a list of where to stream the three other films before Brave New World hits theaters next week.

The new film will feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Captain America), Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (The Falcon), Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns (The Leader), Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker (Sidewinder), Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Red Hulk), and more.

Brave New World marks Ford’s first superhero film, but it is his second time working with Mackie on a movie. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 82-year-old Star Wars actor was reminded of the time he worked with Mackie, stating, “That’s what they tell me.”

The two worked together on the 2003 film Hollywood Homicide. “Do you remember working with him?” The interviewer asked. “Oh, yeah, he was dead in the trunk, I think.” The interviewer wasn’t convinced that the actor remembered Mackie from back then, asking, “So, needless to say, not really a relationship built during that time period?” Ford responded, “Oh well, kinda, it was a good start for our relationship.”

He went on to say, “I had to be reminded that Anthony was in that movie because it was a long, long time ago, and he has become a whole different Anthony Mackie.” Ford went on to boast about the 46-year-old actor, stating, “He’s a good actor, he’s a good storyteller, he gets it.”

Ford goes on to say that he thinks they made a great movie and that he’s very “pleased” with the opportunity he had to work on a Marvel Film. Continue reading to see how you can watch all of the other Captain America films ahead of the new release.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Streaming: Fans can stream the first Captain America film on Disney+. It’s also available on Prime Video and Apple TV, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Streaming: Fans can stream Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+ and Hulu. It’s also available on Prime Video and Apple TV, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Streaming: Fans can stream the third Captain America movie on Disney+. It’s also available on Prime Video and Apple TV, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Captain America: Brave New World will premiere in theaters on Friday, February 14.

