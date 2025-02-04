Captain America: Brave New World Producer Reveals Why The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 Was Scrapped for Movie

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 made way for Captain America: Brave New World, but how much of the original planned story stays intact? Marvel producer Nate Moore reveals all.

Recommended Videos

Sam Wilson’s adventures as the new Cap continue in Captain America: Brave New World, where he takes a new protege Joaquin Torres under his wing (in more ways than one). However, that always wasn’t the case as there were talks of a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier titled Captain America and the Winter Soldier, which would have seen Sam and Bucky Barnes team up once again. Naturally, fans wonder how much of the second season’s plans spilled over into the plot of the new film.

Longtime Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore discussed the changes made for Captain America: Brave New World during a chat with The Escapist. “It changed a lot,” he said. “I had a great time making The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and certainly Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes shared history, and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are legitimate friends in real life. But we realized there was an opportunity to really lean into what it meant for Sam to be Captain America a bit on his own. I think Sam and Bucky are contemporaries. We thought it’d be interesting if Sam actually had a mentee, as someone he felt a little bit more protective over who wasn’t a Super Soldier in his own right. I think that changed the entire dynamic of what we did with Sam’s character.”

Related: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Brings Marvel’s First Family Back to Live-Action

That wasn’t the only reason for the shake-up, though, as there was consideration on what could be done to further Bucky’s character arc and how to bring MCU fans back to the movie theaters. “And at the same time, we also got to build a movie Thunderbolts* a bit around Bucky Barnes, so it was a way to service both characters and give them more time in the sun,” Moore added. “And certainly, I’m a fan of cinema and people going to theaters, and to have both those guys back in theaters, I think was incredibly important for us.”

While the details for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday remain sketchy at present, don’t be surprised to see Captain America and the Winter Soldier join forces once again to take down Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in this movie. Until then, fans can get their fix of both characters in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy