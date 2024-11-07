Captain Marvel Villain Has Regrets About Role

Jude Law, known for his roles in films like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain, spoke on his regrets about his portrayal of Yon-Rogg in the 2019 Marvel film Captain Marvel. During an interview, Law discussed his upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and was asked about his experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Law acknowledged that his experience working on Captain Marvel was a positive one, he said he wanted more creative freedom with his character. He told Variety, “It was a really good experience. I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more.”

Then went on to say, “Also, those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber. You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though.”

Despite Law’s regrets, Captain Marvel was a box office success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Although the response from regular viewers was mixed, it did well. While Law’s portrayal of Yon-Rogg received mixed reviews, the film was generally well-received by critics and audiences.

Actors tend to wish they did certain things differently when they talk about previous roles. The passage of time brings up ideas and things that could have been done better, so it’s not uncommon to hear one say they wish they had done a bit more. Either way, Law’s career continued, and he’s likely going to do a good job in Star Wars Skeleton Crew.

