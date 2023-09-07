Castlevania: Nocturne Trailer Sets Richter Belmont Against the Vampire Messiah

Netflix released a new trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne.

The video, which was released on YouTube, sees Richter Belmont and his allies setting out in pursuit of a deadly vampire messiah who is looking to bring an eternal darkness to the world. The footage teases the brutal action for which its predecessor series, Castlevania, became known for over the course of its run.

Related: Castlevania: Nocturne Receives Badass Official Teaser Trailer

Taking place in France during the French Revolution, Castlevania: Nocturne, as the trailer makes clear, follows Richter, the last living member of the Belmont vampire hunter clan. A sorceress named Annette will be among his allies, and she’s the one in the above footage seeking out Richter to help against the vampire messiah. The show is said to draw inspiration from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

The original Castlevania animated series, which ran on Netflix from 2017 until 2021, is easily one of my favorite video game adaptations ever. It managed to capture both the spirit of the games while also making the story entirely its own by fleshing out characters such as Alucard, Dracula, and Trevor Belmont to make them feel more real than ever before. It’s no surprise then that every season of the series was well-received by both fans and critics. However, it’s worth noting the last season of Castlevania came out when allegations of misconduct surfaced against Warren Ellis, the show’s creator. There’s no indication at this time that I know of that Ellis has had any hand in the creation of Nocturne, though.

Castlevania: Nocturne hits Netflix on Sept. 27. The first season of the show, which comes from showrunners Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley, will run for eight 25-minute episodes. Castlevania: Nocturne stars Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, and more.