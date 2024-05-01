Catfish Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Nev and his crew have been taking down virtual villains for years, and Catfish isn’t going anywhere as its ninth season is now underway. However, there’s a bit of a break between the second and third episodes. So, here’s the confirmed release date of Catfish Season 9, Episode 3.

While it would be fair to assume that Catfish is following a weekly release schedule and that Episode 3 will air on Tuesday, March 7, the show is actually taking a bit of a break. The third episode of the season, titled “Arturo & Laura,” will air on Tuesday, March 21, on MTV. Here’s the synopsis of the episode:

“Arturo’s girlfriend Laura is perfect! But after a year, she won’t meet, videochat, or talk on the phone! He’s wild about her, but Nev and Kamie smell a scam. Will Laura prove to be Arturo’s true love? Or is she after something other than his heart?!”

What Is Catfish About?

For anyone using the three-week break to start their Catfish journey, it’s important to know what the reality show is about. Hosts Nev and Kamie are experts at uncovering the truth, and they use their abilities to help people who believe that a person they’re talking to online is up to no good. It usually ends in disaster and heartbreak, but from time to time, the person on the other end of the profile photo has a pretty good explanation as to why they’re acting fishy, and real love begins to blossom.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Catfish Season 9, Episode 3.

Catfish airs on Tuesday nights on MTV. For more reality show-related content, check out how to get on The Circle.

