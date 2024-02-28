Category:
News
Video Games

Certain Physical Copies of FF7 Rebirth Have a Wild Defect

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 06:03 pm
Square Enix Reveals How Much of Final Fantasy VII Is Covered by FFVII: Rebirth story PS5

FF7 Rebirth is already delighting fans by indulging their Fox Sepiroth fantasies. Unfortunately. players in certain parts of the world will be experiencing a certain defect with their physical FF7 Rebirth discs when it launches tomorrow.

This flaw was reported via Gematsu. In Japan and Asia regions, a printing error has led to the Data Disc being erroneously labeled as the “Play Disc,” and the Play Disc being incorrectly labeled as the “Data Disc.” Thankfully, Square Enix has a solution, though it does involve doing the opposite of what your eyes see. Gamers simply have to load the black Play Disc into their PS5s first and install the data into their SSDs. After the installation, they must insert the white Data Disc to play the actual game. That will be the only disc they will need to play after the whole process is done.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear this issue will affect other regions, so I think I will be able to insert the correctly labeled discs when I pick up my copy tomorrow. And I hope the regions affected by the error will have the printing fixed for later shipments. Of course, if you just buy FF7 Rebirth digitally, you won’t have to worry about any defects at all. But then you won’t have a cool box to put on your shelf, and is that worth it in the end?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Square Enix
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.