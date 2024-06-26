Chainsaw Man Chapter 169 Recap & Spoilers

After a couple of somewhat uncomfortable chapters in Chainsaw Man, it seems like things are finally starting to move along yet again. Here’s everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man chapter 169.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 169?

The gang finally arrives at Sushishi, the sushi restaurant, in Chainsaw Man chapter 169. While here, Denji continues to reflect on his time with Asa, but he doesn’t have much time to ruminate as we run into Mr Barem, who makes a deal with Denji that involves taking him to see Nayuta.

Denji Reflects on His Encounter With Asa

While at the restaurant, Denji continues to appear catatonic. He mentions that while it did not feel as good physically, his encounter with Asa made his heart race, which felt nice and unlike anything else he had experienced before. On the other side of the table, we don’t get to hear Asa’s thoughts. However, she tells Fami that she wants to wait outside, as she can’t eat anything in the restaurant anyway.

Higashiyama also mentions that he’s not planning on eating anything as he doesn’t know if Akoku is getting the bill. He also comments that Asa is weird for acting completely normal even though she’s lost an arm. At this point, Barem shows up and says that they’re just like animals. When you lose a limb, you adapt.

Barem’s Deal

Barem tells Denji to sit next to him and says that he can bring him to see Nayuta. However, the catch is that the Public Safety Bureau has now surrounded Sushishi, and they’ll die the moment they step outside. If Denji agrees to protect Barem, he can see Nayuta again.

Denji appears to agree as he asks what he needs to do. The chapter ends with Barem telling him to first have an egg sushi.

And that’s everything that happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 169. The good news is that we won’t have to wait too long for chapter 170.

