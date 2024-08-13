Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Chainsaw Man is in the middle of a pretty interesting arc right now, as it really seems like anything could happen at this point. Here’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is set to be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 Come Out?

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 will be released on Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series chapters get released on a weekly schedule, and since there is no break this time around, we’ll get chapter 175 one week after 174. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of what time it’ll become available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Aug. 20, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 20, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 20, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug 21, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 21, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 174, Fumiko shows up again, and this time, she’s here to tell the Japanese cabinet that they can strike a deal with the Aging devil to permanently erase aging. However, the demand is high, and the Aging devil requests that 10,000 children be killed in front of mirrors. The cabinet agrees, but just as Fumiko is about to relay the message, her mouth disappears, as it looks like Chainsaw Man has eaten the Mouth devil.

This makes things rather complicated, as it’ll now be difficult for Public Safety to issue commands.

And that’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is set to be released.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy