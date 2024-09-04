Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 Recap & Spoilers

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:42 pm

As Denji and Pochita continue their rampage, Yoru finally steps up and it looks like she’s about to give him a serious run for his money. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in chapter 176 of Chainsaw Man.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 176?

Chapter 176 of Chainsaw Man starts off with a flashback sequence with Asa and Yoru, where Yoru talks about her desire to defeat Chainsaw Man and make him vomit up her friends. It sets up for a scene in the present day, and also has strong implications for what’s to come after this.

Yoru Can Make Weapons Without Speaking

During the flashback, we see Asa and Yoru chatting while sitting in the bathtub together. Yoru manages to turn the soap nearby into a sword without saying a word. Asa says that ever since she turned her entire apartment into a weapon, she’s been able to make weapons without having to verbally give out any commands.

Yoru remarks that even though they can make weapons without having to touch objects or say their names, that probably still isn’t enough to defeat Chainsaw Man. Asa asks Yoru why she doesn’t just bury the hatchet, since defeating Denji probably won’t even make her happy. Asa also reminds her that the world has already been reminded of the terrors of war, so her goal has been achieved.

However, Yoru reveals that she wants to rescue her comrades from Chainsaw Man. There are two weapons she could make that would be far more fearsome than any weapons they’ve made so far, but it would run counter to her goal of saving her comrades. Asa suggests that she just stop, but Yoru wants so badly to prove that she’s the more fearsome devil, and that she’d give anything for that.

Gun and Tank

We come back to present day where Yoru is facing off against Chainsaw Man with no mouth. Yoru comes to terms with the fact that she is indeed willing to create those weapons to prove that she’s more fearsome than Chainsaw Man, and without having to even utter a word, she creates two weapons.

The Gun devil and the Tank devil from the Soviet Union and the Gulf of Mexico respectively go straight to her, striking Denji straight in the stomach in the process. Yoru is then able to create the right Gun gauntlet and the left Tank gauntlet, and she also has her mouth back.

And that does it for our recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 176.

Chainsaw Man
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
