Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Chainsaw Man manga series is full of surprises and innovative narrative decisions, and it’s exciting to see where the story’s going to go next. If you’re wondering when Chainsaw Man chapter 176 is coming out, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 Come Out?

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 is set to release on Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the series does typically follow a weekly release schedule, it’s not unusual for it to take a one-week break after every three or four chapters. This is typically because the writers and artists need a break to rest and recuperate before getting back to the grind, and Chainsaw Man is no different.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will be available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date USA – East Coast Sept. 3, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 3, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 3, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 4, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 4, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

After eating the Mouth devil, chapter 175 was basically completely silent. There was no dialogue whatsoever as no one could speak, and to make things more interesting, there were no internal thought or monologue bubbles to give readers an idea of what the characters were thinking. Asa/Yoru finally shows up to confront Chainsaw Man, while Katana Man himself gets killed trying to stop him.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Chainsaw Man chapter 176.

