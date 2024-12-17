Charlie Cox Says Daredevil Born Again Is “Darker” Than Netflix Series

Charlie Cox, the actor who plays Daredevil, recently shared some details about the new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. He mentioned that the show will be darker than the previous Netflix series, trying to capture a similar “dark and sinister” vibe. This is different from earlier claims that said the new series would have a lighter feel. The change in tone comes after some major changes behind the scenes during production.

The Netflix Daredevil series aired from 2015 to 2018 and was recognized for its adult themes like violence, sexual content, and strong language. Charlie Cox mentioned that the creative team is focused on keeping that mature tone for the new series, Born Again, instead of trying to attract a wider audience. He also noted that this new series will be even darker than the ones before it.

Daredevil: Born Again is more like a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, similar to a fourth season, instead of being a complete reboot of the character. This approach is consistent with other recent Marvel projects like Echo and Deadpool & Wolverine, which are starting to include more adult themes and content. The series is expected to have intense, R-rated scenes, even though it will be shown on Disney+.

Cox told Entertainment Weekly, “The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it’s one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times.”

The darker tone aims to showcase the character’s deep sense of darkness. Daredevil is often compared to Batman from DC because both are known for being complex and brooding characters. While the Netflix series did have violence, it was somewhat toned down to reach a wider audience. However, the upcoming series, Born Again, is expected to show Daredevil’s actions more violently and graphically.

