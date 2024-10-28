Cheese TD Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 28, 2024: Added a new code.

Evil gobblers decided to eat everything around them, and your base is one of the main targets. But, they will have to work hard for their goal since you have mighty mouses as units. Cheese TD will test your tactical skills, but your allies are stronger than your enemies!

Like in any other tower defense title, resources are more than welcome, and that’s why you should rely on Cheese TD codes. Redeem them to get freebies that will help you overcome the most demanding battles. Just make sure you use the codes before they expire. If you’re interested in a similar game that also has free rewards, visit our list of World Tower Defense codes.

All Cheese TD Codes List

Cheese TD Codes (Working)

abnormallylongcodefornoreasoninparticular: Use for free rewards (need 3 wins to use) (New)

Cheese TD Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Cheese TD codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Cheese TD

Redeeming Cheese TD codes is fast and easy, thanks to our detailed guide below. Check it out:

Launch Cheese TD in Roblox. Look for the CODES area in the main lobby and approach it to open the code redemption text box. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Here text box. Hit the CLAIM button and enjoy your freebies.

Cheese TD Wiki Link

If you’re new to the game or just want to learn more about it, you can browse through the Cheese TD Wiki page. Visit it whenever you want to learn more about common, rare, and epic units, gobblers, events, and many other useful info.

Why Are My Cheese TD Codes Not Working?

It’s important to double-check your spelling every time you’re redeeming Cheese TD codes. They can be too long and complex, so try avoiding typos by copying codes from our Working list and pasting them straight into the game. Also, make sure you use them as soon as possible because they won’t be active forever.

What Is Cheese TD?

Cheese TD is a Roblox tower-defense title where you use different mouses as units to defend your base from waves of hungry evil gobblers. Summon powerful units with resources you receive after every battle, team up with friends if you want to beat insanely difficult waves, and check this guide often for the latest freebies.

