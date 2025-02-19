Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: Confirmed Cast, Release Date, Plot Synopsis & More

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan has finally unveiled his next project: a big budget retelling of Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. Here’s everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, including its cast, release date, plot synopsis, and more!

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Cast Members

The Odyssey re-teams Nolan with Interstellar and Oppenheimer star Matt Damon, who portrays the fantasy blockbuster’s protagonist, Odysseus. Aside from Damon, the flick will also feature the following actors in as-yet-unannounced roles:

Jon Bernthal

Maurice Compte

Shiloh Fernandez

Jesse Garcia

Rafi Gavron

Iddo Goldberg

Jimmy Gonzales

Mia Goth

Anne Hathaway

Corey Hawkins

Tom Holland

Bill Irwin

John Leguizamo

Samantha Morton

Lupita Nyong’o

Elliot Page

Himesh Patel

Robert Pattinson

Benny Safdie

Nick E. Tarabay

Charlize Theron

Michael Vlamis

Will Yun Lee

Zendaya

The Odyssey is set to premiere in cinemas on July 17, 2026. Not keen on shlepping to your local multiplex? Then don’t expect to see The Odyssey until quite a while after its initial release. Nolan is a vocal proponent of the theatrical experience, and a key reason why he jumped ship from his long-time distribution partner Warner Bros. Pictures to Universal Pictures in 2021 was reportedly because the latter offered him a 100-day window of theatrical exclusivity. As such, The Odyssey almost certainly won’t hit streaming platforms until late 2026/early 2027.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Plot Synopsis

Universal Pictures is yet to issue an official log-line for The Odyssey. All the studio will say is that Nolan’s screenplay takes its cues from “Homer’s foundational saga.” That said, assuming The Odyssey stays at least broadly faithful to its source material, its plot will revolve around Matt Damon’s Odysseus, a Greek king trying to get home to his wife, Penelope, and their children after the Trojan War. In Homer’s poem, Odysseus has to overcome a bunch of obstacles – including a cyclops, sirens, and goddesses – along the way; presumably, the same applies in Nolan’s adaptation.

Is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in IMAX?

Yep, Christopher Nolan is shooting The Odyssey in IMAX, continuing the filmmaker’s love affair with the oversized format. What’s more, Nolan is gearing up to innovate further on IMAX cinematography, having already helped develop new lenses and film stock on Oppenheimer. According to Universal, the movie will use “brand new IMAX film technology” – although what exactly this entails remains a mystery for now.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrives in cinemas on July 17, 2026.

