Fans of the original Naruto Series are familiar with the Chunin Exam, but what about fresh players of the Roblox new wonder Ninja Time? To become a Chunin and unlock new quests, you must pass the Chunin Exam in the Ninja Time game, available from level 18. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time.

Recommended Videos

Chunin Exam Guide in Ninja Time

Ninja Time is a game packed with quests and exams you must resolve to unlock new abilities and missions. For example, upon completing the Ninja Time Chunin Exam and becoming Chunin, you will unlock Chidori and a string of new exciting quests. You can also familiarize yourself with the entire game by browsing through the Ninja Time Trello Board & Discord. But for now, let’s delve deeper into our Ninja Time Chunin Exam guide by taking it one step at a time.

Step 1: Start The Chunin Exam

To complete the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time, you must talk to Ichikage NPC, who is located in the Leaf Village.

Ishikage hands you the Chunin exam mission

Once you resolve the conversation, take the Chunin Exam, but remember: you must be at least level 18! Let’s take a look at all the questions and answers to the Ninja Time Chunin Exam.

Ninja Time Chunin Exam Questions and Answers (Level 18 Quest)

Question Answer What are the different ranks in the Ninja System? Genin, Chunin, Junin, and Kage What is the name of Hero’s Friend? Black Flames Which legendary Sannin becomes the First Hokage? Luxinn What is the forbidden technique used by Raven to protect the ninja world? Izanami Who is known for the Yellow Flash of the Hidden Leaf? Yellow Thunder What is the name of the demon that attacked the Hidden Leaf Village many years ago? Nine Tails Which group of ninjas Raven joined after leaving the village? Secret Organization What are the ultimate goals of Black Flames? To avenge his clan Who is the Hidden Gas Demon’s best friend? Icy Which village does Copycat belong to? Hidden Leaf Village

Step 2: Eliminate Weak Ninjas

One of the weaker ninja spawn locations is just outside of the Leaf Village

Right after you finish the written part of the Chunin Exam, you must defeat 20-25 Weak Ninjas. To do so, just follow the quest pointer symbolized by the yellow exclamation mark. The Weak Ninjas have limited moves and damage output, so it won’t be too difficult. After you’ve dealt with the weaker enemies, you might have to fight tougher opponents as well, such as the Sound Brothers.

Step 3: Go to Forty-Fourth Tower

When you have dealt with the Sound Brothers, go straight to the Forty-Fourth Tower. Again, follow the yellow pointer, and when you arrive, open the door and go inside the Tower.

The entrance to the Forthy-Fourth Tower is easily recognized by the green circle in front of it You can see the Forthy-Fourth Tower from the entrance to the Dead Forest

Step 4: Defeat Stone Leo

Inside the Forty-Four Tower, speak with sensei Hayake NPC, and he’ll assign you the task of eliminating Stone Leo.

Stone Leo Clothing drops from the Stone Leo Boss inside the Forthy-Fourth Tower Hayake NPC gives you the quest to defeat Stone Leo Stone Leo mainly uses Taijutsu moves that deal low damage

As you probably know, this is basically a Rock Lee character from the Naruto Universe. Upon defeating Rock Lee, hopefully, you get his gear and then you can go to Kenma.

Step 5: Chunin Exam Endgame

Kenma will give you a task to defeat the White Eyes in the Arena behind. Again, talk to sensei before you start fighting. If you struggle to defeat the last boss of the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time, redeem some codes and then try again but with a better Clan, Family, and Element.

Kenma NPC can be found in front of the arena that is close to the Ninja Academy White Eyes uses a lot of powerful moves that can potentially one-shot you

When you take care of White Eyes, the Chunin Exam is completed. You will receive a Chunin Vest as a reward, then visit Ekisu and take on a bevy of new quests.

You have completed our Ninja Time Chunin Exam guide and can freely roam the Ninja Time world while looking for more challenging tasks, well done! Feel free to check our Ninja Time Weapons Tier list and collect them all.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy