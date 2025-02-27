Fans of the original Naruto Series are familiar with the Chunin Exam, but what about fresh players of the Roblox new wonder Ninja Time? To become a Chunin and unlock new quests, you must pass the Chunin Exam in the Ninja Time game, available from level 18. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time.
Table of Contents
Chunin Exam Guide in Ninja Time
Ninja Time is a game packed with quests and exams you must resolve to unlock new abilities and missions. For example, upon completing the Ninja Time Chunin Exam and becoming Chunin, you will unlock Chidori and a string of new exciting quests. You can also familiarize yourself with the entire game by browsing through the Ninja Time Trello Board & Discord. But for now, let’s delve deeper into our Ninja Time Chunin Exam guide by taking it one step at a time.
Step 1: Start The Chunin Exam
To complete the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time, you must talk to Ichikage NPC, who is located in the Leaf Village.
Once you resolve the conversation, take the Chunin Exam, but remember: you must be at least level 18! Let’s take a look at all the questions and answers to the Ninja Time Chunin Exam.
Ninja Time Chunin Exam Questions and Answers (Level 18 Quest)
|Question
|Answer
|What are the different ranks in the Ninja System?
|Genin, Chunin, Junin, and Kage
|What is the name of Hero’s Friend?
|Black Flames
|Which legendary Sannin becomes the First Hokage?
|Luxinn
|What is the forbidden technique used by Raven to protect the ninja world?
|Izanami
|Who is known for the Yellow Flash of the Hidden Leaf?
|Yellow Thunder
|What is the name of the demon that attacked the Hidden Leaf Village many years ago?
|Nine Tails
|Which group of ninjas Raven joined after leaving the village?
|Secret Organization
|What are the ultimate goals of Black Flames?
|To avenge his clan
|Who is the Hidden Gas Demon’s best friend?
|Icy
|Which village does Copycat belong to?
|Hidden Leaf Village
Step 2: Eliminate Weak Ninjas
Right after you finish the written part of the Chunin Exam, you must defeat 20-25 Weak Ninjas. To do so, just follow the quest pointer symbolized by the yellow exclamation mark. The Weak Ninjas have limited moves and damage output, so it won’t be too difficult. After you’ve dealt with the weaker enemies, you might have to fight tougher opponents as well, such as the Sound Brothers.
Step 3: Go to Forty-Fourth Tower
When you have dealt with the Sound Brothers, go straight to the Forty-Fourth Tower. Again, follow the yellow pointer, and when you arrive, open the door and go inside the Tower.
Step 4: Defeat Stone Leo
Inside the Forty-Four Tower, speak with sensei Hayake NPC, and he’ll assign you the task of eliminating Stone Leo.
As you probably know, this is basically a Rock Lee character from the Naruto Universe. Upon defeating Rock Lee, hopefully, you get his gear and then you can go to Kenma.
Step 5: Chunin Exam Endgame
Kenma will give you a task to defeat the White Eyes in the Arena behind. Again, talk to sensei before you start fighting. If you struggle to defeat the last boss of the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time, redeem some codes and then try again but with a better Clan, Family, and Element.
When you take care of White Eyes, the Chunin Exam is completed. You will receive a Chunin Vest as a reward, then visit Ekisu and take on a bevy of new quests.
You have completed our Ninja Time Chunin Exam guide and can freely roam the Ninja Time world while looking for more challenging tasks, well done! Feel free to check our Ninja Time Weapons Tier list and collect them all.
Published: Feb 27, 2025 03:18 am