Clix Fortnite Icon Skin Release Date and Price

Fortnite loves giving back to its community, and sometimes, that means releasing skins for some of the best to ever do it. This time around, Fortnite pro Clix is set to receive his own outfit. Here’s when the Clix Fortnite Icon skin will release, as well as its price.

When Does the Clix Fortnite Icon Skin Release?

After weeks of teasing on social media, including Clix sending out merchandise to other streamers, Fortnite finally let it slip that his skin is on the way. It will arrive when the Item Shop resets on March 22, 2025, at 8 PM EST. Players will be able to purchase the Clix Outfit, Clix Bear Back Bling, Clixy Keys Back Bling, Chain Linx Wrap, Soggy Snap Emote, Clix Groove Emote, and 2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe.

In addition to all of those items, Fortnite is releasing a new take on the Sparkplug outfit in honor of Clix, who uses the skin more than anyone.

What Will the Clix Fortnite Icon Skin Cost?

Diehard Clix viewers will want to add all of the items to their locker, which means shelling out a pretty penny. Both skins will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Pickaxes and Back Blings will come in at 800 and 400, respectively. The Wrap shouldn’t be any more than 500 V-Bucks, and the Emote could range anywhere from 400-800 depending on its level of animation.

Of course, like with all the Icon skins, there will be a bundle that includes all of the Clix items. Its price is also difficult to pinpoint, but based on previous bundles, it shouldn’t cost more than 3,200 V-Bucks. For players looking for the best bang for their buck, the bundle will be the best option.

How To Get the Clix Fortnite Icon Skin Early

For those who want to save a few dollars and stunt with the Clix skin a little early, Fortnite is putting on the Clix Icon Cup. Players who participate earn the Dr3amin Spray, and the trio who places number one in each region will get the Clix Bundle, while the trio who ends up number two receive the Sparx Outfit.

Players can play ten games during a three-hour window. Here’s how the points system works for the Clix Icon Cup in Fortnite:

Match Placement

Victory Royale: 65 points

2nd: 54 points

3rd: 48 points

4th: 44 points

5th: 40 points

6th: 36 points

7th: 33 points

8th: 30 points

9th: 27 points

10th: 24 points

11th: 21 points

12th: 18 points

13th: 15 points

14th: 12 points

15th: 9 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 3 points

Each Elimination

1 point

Players who want to participate in the Clix Icon Cup can check out the official rules to learn more.

And that’s the release date for the Clix Fortnite Icon skin, as well as its price.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

