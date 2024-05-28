College Football 25 Players Plan to Honor a Young Sheldon Character

Anyone who played NCAA Football 14 has been waiting over a decade for the next college football video game. However, despite the wait nearly being over, fans aren’t making it about themselves. College Football 25 players are planning to honor a Young Sheldon character.

Young Sheldon recently came to an end, wrapping up its seven-season run on CBS, and the last couple of episodes featured plenty of heartbreak. George Cooper lost his life due to a heart attack, leaving his family devastated. But what made it an even harder pill to swallow was that George was about to accept a job at Rice University as the football team’s Special Teams Coordinator.

While George may not have been able to live out his dream of becoming a college football coach, plenty of gamers are about to get the chance, and they want to bring the patriarch of the Cooper family with them.

College Football 25‘s most popular mode will undoubtedly be Dynasty, which allows players to take control of a college program and attempt to win a national title. Social media has been inundated with posts debating which schools are the best options, but not everyone is in it for the glory. More than a few Young Sheldon fans are planning to choose Rice and bring a title back to Houston, Texas, for George.

With Rice finishing 6-7 in 2023, that’s going to be easier said than done. However, George was ready to put his trust in the Owls, and if they were good enough for the King of Brisket, they’re good enough for anyone starting a Dynasty in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

