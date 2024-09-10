Comics Creators Pay Tribute to X-Men Artist John Cassaday

The world of comics suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of iconic artist John Cassaday, best known for his work on Astonishing X-Men, Planetary, and Star Wars. His sister Robin confirmed his passing yesterday, and several comic creators have already flocked online to pay tribute.
Writer Mark Waid, best known for his work on titles such as DC’s The Flash and Marvel’s Daredevil, was among the first to honor his fallen peer. Waid was an instrumental part of Cassaday’s early career, and in a particularly touching post on Facebook, he writes:
John Cassaday, I will say without hesitation and with very little fear of disagreement, was one of the very best illustrators and storytellers to ever work in the comics medium. Like Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, or Michael Golden, he is a touchstone, a reference point to the dozens and dozens of artists whose work was influenced by his. Most people are lucky if more than a dozen people are still talking about them a month after they pass. My friend John will be talked about and remembered by an entire industry for ages. And rightfully so. Rest in peace, sir.
Related: How Is X-Men ’97 Season 2 Connected to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s New X-Men?
This sentiment is shared by several other highly esteemed writers and artists, some of which credit Cassaday’s work with being a huge influence on their own. Renowned writer Scott Snyder (Batman, Detective Comics, Justice League) noted that “the impact of John Cassaday’s work on myself and the whole industry is indelible,” while Bruno Redondo, Declan Shalvey, and Tom King all credit Cassaday with directly impacting their careers. King even adds that Cassaday’s work was instrumental in getting him back into the industry.
Marvel Entertainment posted a similar tribute to Cassaday that echoes the sentiments of his fans: “His art was a master class in emotion, action, and storytelling, and he captured the essence of every character he drew. John was one of the best.”
Published: Sep 10, 2024 02:02 pm