Comics Creators Pay Tribute to X-Men Artist John Cassaday

The world of comics suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of iconic artist John Cassaday, best known for his work on Astonishing X-Men, Planetary, and Star Wars. His sister Robin confirmed his passing yesterday, and several comic creators have already flocked online to pay tribute.

Writer Mark Waid, best known for his work on titles such as DC’s The Flash and Marvel’s Daredevil, was among the first to honor his fallen peer. Waid was an instrumental part of Cassaday’s early career, and in a particularly touching post on Facebook, he writes:

John Cassaday, I will say without hesitation and with very little fear of disagreement, was one of the very best illustrators and storytellers to ever work in the comics medium. Like Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, or Michael Golden, he is a touchstone, a reference point to the dozens and dozens of artists whose work was influenced by his. Most people are lucky if more than a dozen people are still talking about them a month after they pass. My friend John will be talked about and remembered by an entire industry for ages. And rightfully so. Rest in peace, sir.

This sentiment is shared by several other highly esteemed writers and artists, some of which credit Cassaday’s work with being a huge influence on their own. Renowned writer Scott Snyder (Batman, Detective Comics, Justice League) noted that “the impact of John Cassaday’s work on myself and the whole industry is indelible,” while Bruno Redondo, Declan Shalvey, and Tom King all credit Cassaday with directly impacting their careers. King even adds that Cassaday’s work was instrumental in getting him back into the industry.

John Cassaday, your Planetary was one of the most impactful comics to witness in real time on my life. And your Captain America. And your incredible X-Men. And… damn, such a huge loss. Will read you forever. pic.twitter.com/fcmTTy37bP — Bruno Redondo is back home (@Bruno_Redondo_F) September 10, 2024

Absolutely shocked to hear of John Cassaday’s death. An amazing & compelling storyteller, a striking & innovative cover artist, such an influence on my own work, I’m only now realising.

Got to meet him once, very cool guy. May he live on forever in the amazing work he gave us

RIP pic.twitter.com/aX5ZF5DAhE — Declan Shalvey: OLD DOG/THUNDER CAT (@declanshalvey) September 10, 2024

John Cassiday. Out of comics in my 20s. In Iraq. Got a package with his Planetary and Captain America. Blew my mind, drew me back in, made me a fan once more. I wouldn’t be here without that, without his brilliance. In person, he was as cool as his art, which is saying something. pic.twitter.com/0PZ5NFwqg9 — Tom King (@TomKingTK) September 10, 2024

Marvel Entertainment posted a similar tribute to Cassaday that echoes the sentiments of his fans: “His art was a master class in emotion, action, and storytelling, and he captured the essence of every character he drew. John was one of the best.”

