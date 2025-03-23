Complete Anime Power Sword Tier List and Guide [UPDATE 1]

Swords are one of the most important tools in Anime Power, being useful in any situation. Getting these Swords is simple, and they can define or even completely change your gameplay. So, to get the most out of them, make sure to follow along with our Anime Power Sword tier list and guide.

Recommended Videos

Anime Power Sword Tier List

Sadly, not all Swords in Anime Power were created equal. Some have clear advantages and flat out more damage. Unlocking these better Swords , like the Wrath Sword , is crucial if you want to take your gameplay to the next level and dominate.

Anime Power Sword List

Rarity Power Secret 29 DMG Secret 24 DMG Mythic 14 DMG Legendary 8 DMG Epic 5 DMG Rare 3 DMG Common 1.5 DMG

Fortunately, you will unlock these Swords easily as you level up and progress through the game. Swords are available on World 2 and give you a big damage buff when equipped. Getting the Secret rarity Swords can be hard, but it is extremely important and rewarding compared to the regular swords.

Swords can also be upgraded, fused, and changed in other ways. We do not recommend committing to a lower-rarity sword as they have lower damage and are overall worse than the higher-rarity variants. Save your resources and commit to a sword that can carry you through this game, such as the Knight’s Dagger.

And that is all for our Anime Power Sword tier list and guide. Check out our Roblox Guides page for more related information.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy