Category:
Guides

Complete Anime Power Sword Tier List and Guide [UPDATE 1]

Image of Nemanja Peric
Nemanja Peric
|

Published: Mar 23, 2025 11:11 am

Swords are one of the most important tools in Anime Power, being useful in any situation. Getting these Swords is simple, and they can define or even completely change your gameplay. So, to get the most out of them, make sure to follow along with our Anime Power Sword tier list and guide.

Anime Power Sword Tier List

Sadly, not all Swords in Anime Power were created equal. Some have clear advantages and flat out more damage. Unlocking these better Swords, like the Wrath Sword, is crucial if you want to take your gameplay to the next level and dominate.

Anime Power Sword List

RarityPower
Knight's Dagger from Anime PowerSecret 29 DMG
Wrath Sword from Anime PowerSecret24 DMG
Dragon Killer from Anime PowerMythic14 DMG
Night Slayer from Anime PowerLegendary8 DMG
Soul Reaper from Anime PowerEpic5 DMG
Shark Sword from Anime PowerRare3 DMG
Light Sword from Anime PowerCommon1.5 DMG

Fortunately, you will unlock these Swords easily as you level up and progress through the game. Swords are available on World 2 and give you a big damage buff when equipped. Getting the Secret rarity Swords can be hard, but it is extremely important and rewarding compared to the regular swords.

Swords can also be upgraded, fused, and changed in other ways. We do not recommend committing to a lower-rarity sword as they have lower damage and are overall worse than the higher-rarity variants. Save your resources and commit to a sword that can carry you through this game, such as the Knight’s Dagger.

And that is all for our Anime Power Sword tier list and guide. Check out our Roblox Guides page for more related information.

