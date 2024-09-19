Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Complete Crunchyroll Fall 2024 Anime Lineup

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 10:07 pm

The Fall 2024 season is going to be an exciting one for anime fans, especially with this killer slate of releases from Crunchyroll. Here’s the full Crunchyroll Fall 2024 anime lineup for folks looking to binge a few shows during this time.

Recommended Videos

All Crunchyroll Fall 2024 Anime Series

I’ve listed all 35 anime series coming to Crunchyroll during the Fall 2024 season down below. Do note that this is only for simulcast premieres, and dub date launches will be announced at a later date.

AnimeRelease Date
Demon Lord, Retry!Sept. 28
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the WorldSept. 29
The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest ClanSept. 29
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in HistoryOct. 1
Tying the Knot With an Amagami SisterOct. 1
Let This Grieving Soul RetireOct. 1
Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Season 3Oct. 2
The Prince of Tennis II (U-17 World Cup Semifinal)Oct. 2
KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2Oct. 2
Acro TripOct. 2
DAN DA DANOct. 3
TRILLION GAMEOct. 3
365 Days to the WeddingOct. 3
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical ArmsOct. 3
Negative Positive AnglerOct. 3
Good Bye, Dragon LifeOct. 3
Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-Oct. 3
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2Oct. 4
The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be MagiciansOct. 4
Blue Lock Season 2Oct. 5
You are Ms. ServantOct. 5
Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-Oct. 5
MF Ghost Season 2Oct. 6
TsumaShowOct. 6
Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga IiOct. 7
Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2Oct. 7
Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7Oct. 7
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2Oct. 7
After-school Hanako-KunOct. 7
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon EmperorOct. 9
Nina the Starry BrideOct. 10
Dragon Ball DAIMAOct. 11
DEMON LORD 2099Oct. 12
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2Oct. 13
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3Oct. 14
Bananya Around the WorldTBD

In addition to that, the following series from the Summer 2024 lineup will also continue to air during this period:

  • Delico’s Nursery
  • True Beauty
  • Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc
  • One Piece
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan)
  • Wonderful Precure!
  • Tower of God Season 2
  • FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest

And that’s the Crunchyroll Fall 2024 anime lineup. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more anime-related news and coverage.

Post Tag:
Crunchyroll
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook