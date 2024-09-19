Complete Crunchyroll Fall 2024 Anime Lineup

The Fall 2024 season is going to be an exciting one for anime fans, especially with this killer slate of releases from Crunchyroll. Here’s the full Crunchyroll Fall 2024 anime lineup for folks looking to binge a few shows during this time.
Recommended Videos
All Crunchyroll Fall 2024 Anime Series
I’ve listed all 35 anime series coming to Crunchyroll during the Fall 2024 season down below. Do note that this is only for simulcast premieres, and dub date launches will be announced at a later date.
|Anime
|Release Date
|Demon Lord, Retry!
|Sept. 28
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
|Sept. 29
|The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan
|Sept. 29
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History
|Oct. 1
|Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister
|Oct. 1
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire
|Oct. 1
|Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Season 3
|Oct. 2
|The Prince of Tennis II (U-17 World Cup Semifinal)
|Oct. 2
|KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
|Oct. 2
|Acro Trip
|Oct. 2
|DAN DA DAN
|Oct. 3
|TRILLION GAME
|Oct. 3
|365 Days to the Wedding
|Oct. 3
|Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms
|Oct. 3
|Negative Positive Angler
|Oct. 3
|Good Bye, Dragon Life
|Oct. 3
|Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-
|Oct. 3
|Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2
|Oct. 4
|The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians
|Oct. 4
|Blue Lock Season 2
|Oct. 5
|You are Ms. Servant
|Oct. 5
|Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-
|Oct. 5
|MF Ghost Season 2
|Oct. 6
|TsumaShow
|Oct. 6
|Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
|Oct. 7
|Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2
|Oct. 7
|Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7
|Oct. 7
|Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2
|Oct. 7
|After-school Hanako-Kun
|Oct. 7
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
|Oct. 9
|Nina the Starry Bride
|Oct. 10
|Dragon Ball DAIMA
|Oct. 11
|DEMON LORD 2099
|Oct. 12
|Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
|Oct. 13
|Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3
|Oct. 14
|Bananya Around the World
|TBD
In addition to that, the following series from the Summer 2024 lineup will also continue to air during this period:
- Delico’s Nursery
- True Beauty
- Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc
- One Piece
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Wonderful Precure!
- Tower of God Season 2
- FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest
And that’s the Crunchyroll Fall 2024 anime lineup. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more anime-related news and coverage.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Sep 18, 2024 10:07 pm