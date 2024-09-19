Complete Crunchyroll Fall 2024 Anime Lineup

The Fall 2024 season is going to be an exciting one for anime fans, especially with this killer slate of releases from Crunchyroll. Here’s the full Crunchyroll Fall 2024 anime lineup for folks looking to binge a few shows during this time.

All Crunchyroll Fall 2024 Anime Series

I’ve listed all 35 anime series coming to Crunchyroll during the Fall 2024 season down below. Do note that this is only for simulcast premieres, and dub date launches will be announced at a later date.

Anime Release Date Demon Lord, Retry! Sept. 28 As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Sept. 29 The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan Sept. 29 I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Oct. 1 Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Oct. 1 Let This Grieving Soul Retire Oct. 1 Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Oct. 2 The Prince of Tennis II (U-17 World Cup Semifinal) Oct. 2 KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2 Oct. 2 Acro Trip Oct. 2 DAN DA DAN Oct. 3 TRILLION GAME Oct. 3 365 Days to the Wedding Oct. 3 Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Oct. 3 Negative Positive Angler Oct. 3 Good Bye, Dragon Life Oct. 3 Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance- Oct. 3 Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Oct. 4 The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians Oct. 4 Blue Lock Season 2 Oct. 5 You are Ms. Servant Oct. 5 Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga- Oct. 5 MF Ghost Season 2 Oct. 6 TsumaShow Oct. 6 Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii Oct. 7 Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Oct. 7 Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Oct. 7 Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Oct. 7 After-school Hanako-Kun Oct. 7 The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor Oct. 9 Nina the Starry Bride Oct. 10 Dragon Ball DAIMA Oct. 11 DEMON LORD 2099 Oct. 12 Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Oct. 13 Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Oct. 14 Bananya Around the World TBD

In addition to that, the following series from the Summer 2024 lineup will also continue to air during this period:

Delico’s Nursery

True Beauty

Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc

One Piece

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Wonderful Precure!

Tower of God Season 2

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest

And that’s the Crunchyroll Fall 2024 anime lineup. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more anime-related news and coverage.

