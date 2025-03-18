Complete Fields of Mistria Caldarus Romance Guide: How To Unlock, Events, Best Gifts

Here's everything you need to know about your favorite dragon, from unlock to the Shooting Star Festival and gift preferences.

Caldarus can finally be unlocked as a romanceable character in Fields of Mistria with the Early Access title’s March 2025 update. Here’s how to unlock his romance questline, plus event details and gift preferences.

Caldarus Fields of Mistria Romance Guide

Use the quick links below to skip ahead to the topic you’re looking for or read along for everything you need to know about Caldarus’ romance questline in Fields of Mistria.

How to Unlock Caldarus as a Romanceable Character in Fields of Mistria

To romance Caldarus in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to break the Fire Seal in the mines. You can find the seal on Floor 60, where you’ll need to offer four items: a Sealing Scroll, a Faceted Rock Gem, an Emerald, and a Rockroot.

Completing the offering will trigger a cutscene in which the Mines Priestess asks the farmer to leave the area or else risk getting sealed with the Sealing Scroll. As the farmer’s health is depleted, Caldarus arrives and takes on his human appearance, leaving the player with the Dragon’s Breath spell and retreating to the Deep Woods. Once in this form, you can give gifts to Caldarus and speak with him in daily conversation as you would with Mistria’s other dateable NPCs.

After breaking the Fire Seal, Caldarus is exclusively found at his temple in the Deep Woods. You will need to use the Dragon’s Breath spell to permanently unlock the area on your map.

Caldarus’ Heart Events in Fields of Mistria

With the March 2025 update, Caldarus starts off with six hearts when he’s unlocked as a romanceable character. This is the current heart level cap, meaning there are currently no heart events for Caldarus in Fields of Mistria (sigh). More will likely be added with a later update.

For now, there are just a few cutscenes involving the dragon. The first, a dream sequence initiated at the start of the game, is short and primarily serves as an introduction to Mistria’s magic system and in-game mechanics, while the second sees Caldarus save the farmer from being sealed with a Sealing Scroll after breaking the Fire Seal in the mines. The dragon’s human form is revealed at this point, and he must retreat to his temple in the Deep Woods to recover his strength. Both scenes occur with the natural story progression.

Following the March 2025 update for Fields of Mistria, you can also trigger a real date with Caldarus on the day of the Shooting Star Festival, an in-game event that occurs on Summer 28.

The Shooting Star Festival

The Shooting Star Festival is an end-of-summer event in Fields of Mistria that allows you to take any romanceable NPC of four hearts or higher on a date to the Summit to watch the stars. Because Caldarus’ romance questline is unlocked with a fixed heart level of six hearts, you’re automatically able to go with him. To attend the festival with Caldarus, gift him the Star Brooch before 8 PM on Summer 28 and meet up after that time to confirm you’re ready to start the event. This will trigger a cutscene of your date. Spoilers ahead!

At the Summit, Caldarus first thanks you for inviting him to the festival, then comments on the stars and the history of the Mistrian tradition, which was once known as Starbinding. You’re given several dialogue options during your talk, discussing what binds souls and how connections are formed. The conversation gets pretty existential when Caldarus explains that not all connections are joyful and every story needs a villain. (Foreshadowing much?)

He wonders if you’ve attended the event together in a past life, which is quickly followed by a bout of fatigue. On that note, he invites you to spend the rest of the evening watching the stars from his temple.

Best Gifts for Caldarus in Fields of Mistria

Caldarus is a very old soul with tastes likely acquired from his lifetime spent as a dragon. This informs his gift preferences, many of which are common seafood dishes. See his liked and loved gifts in the table below for your best gifting options.

LIKED GIFTS Beet Soup, Chili Coconut Curry, Chocolate Cake, Crab Cakes, Fish Tacos, Golden Cheesecake, Golden Cookies, Ice Cream Sundae, Lobster Roll, Marigold, Mushroom Steak Dinner, Perch Risotto, Pumpkin Pie, Sea Bream Rice, Spirit Mushroom Tea, Vegetable Pot Pie, Vegetable Quiche LOVED GIFTS Fried Rice, Harvest Plate, Mont Blanc, Seafood Boil, Seafood Snow Pea Noodles, Spring Galette, Statuette of Caldarus, Sushi Platter, Veggie Sub Sandwich HATED GIFTS Unknown Dragon Statuette

Many items have yet to be added to Fields of Mistria and some preferences discovered through data mining have changed with the March 2025 update, leaving some of Caldarus’ liked and loved gifts up in the air at the time of writing. More will be discovered with future updates from developer NPC Studio.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.1 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

