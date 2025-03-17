Forgot password
Complete Ghoul://RE Equipment Tier List and Guide

What will your mask be?
In Ghoul://RE, Equipment is essential for boosting your defense and gaining powerful buffs. Each piece provides a random enhancement, giving you an edge in battles. Choosing the right Equipment can make all the difference in surviving tougher fights, so follow along to our Ghoul://RE Equipment tier list and guide to start dominating the city.

Ghoul://RE Equipment Tier List

As we can see here, none of the Equipment in Ghoul://RE is bad. Each of them gives you a buff – only some give a stronger buff than others. For example, the Panda Mask also gives the player some defensive stats on top of a random bonus. Each of them gives you a random stat-up.

Ghoul://RE Equipment List

Below is a detailed and complete list of all Equipment in Ghoul://RE :

EquipmentRarityDescription
Panda Mask Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Panda Mask		MythicA mask of a smiling panda. It gives the player a random premium buff and a lot of defense. Unlocked after defeating a certain Raid or Boss.
Yomo Outfit Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Yomo Outfit		MythicAn outfit belonging to Yomo. It gives the player a random premium buff and a lot of defense. Unlocked after defeating the raid boss, Yomo.
Senior Investigator Black Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Senior Investigator Black		MythicA hardy, protective outfit. It gives the player a random buff and a lot of defense. Unlocked after being purchased from the CCG Headquarters.
Despair Necklace Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Despair Necklace		LegendaryA necklace symbolizing suffering and despair. It gives the player a random buff and some defense. Unlocked after defeating a certain Raid or Boss.
Centipede Bracelet Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Centipede Bracelet		RareThis equipment brings back very bad memories. It gives the player a random buff and some defense. Unlocked after defeating a certain Raid or Boss.
Leg Shackle Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Leg Shackle		RareA shackle, once worn by a prisoner. It gives the player a random buff and some defense. Unlocked after defeating a certain Raid or Boss.
Bloody Cape Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Bloody Cape		CommonA cape worn by a tyrant. It gives the player a random buff. Unlocked after defeating a certain Raid or Boss.
Armband Equipment from Ghoul://RE
Armband		CommonAn armband symbolizing friendship. It gives the player a random buff. Bough for money from a certain vendor.

The detailed view shows us that most of the Equipment is similar in the way that it gives you defense and a random buff, but some are better than others. Make sure to investigate the map fully, find all the locations of Bosses, and unlock the best Equipment to dominate the city easily for your faction.

That is all for our Ghoul://RE Equipment tier list and guide. Check out our Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List to find out how to destroy all enemies with ease.

