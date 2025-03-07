Complete Hollow Era Hollow Guide – Full Progression

Right from the Bleach universe, the Hollow Era Roblox megahit offers players the option to play as one of two opposite races: Shinigami (Soul Reaper) or Hollow (Arrancar / Espada). This time, we’ll switch our focus to the Hollow type and show you how to roll in our complete Hollow Era Hollow guide with full progression.

Recommended Videos

Becoming a Hollow in the Hollow Era

You start the game as a dead person, in the form of a Soul Spirit. Now you have a once-in-a-game choice: to become a Shinigami or a Hollow. If you opt for the latter, all you have to do is break all the links on your chain, and you will turn into a Hollow. Also, your chain is somewhat unstable, and every two minutes, one of the links will break on its own, so even if you do nothing, you will become a Hollow in a matter of minutes.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

Warning: Before you advance your Hollow Era adventure as a Hollow, keep in mind that playing them can be quite boring compared to Shinigami. Yes, Hollows are way cooler, but it takes a lot of grinds and pointless kills to make it as a Hollow, and if you want to reach all the way through to the glory of Vasto Lorde or Espada, be prepared to spend a lot of time doing tedious chores and grinds.

Hollow Progression in the Hollow Era

Your next challenge is to transform into a Gillian, which involves a lot of grinding by killing other Hollows and eating their body parts. You can evolve into a Gillian upon reaching level 15, but the good news is that once you get to level 10, you can open a Garganta gateway to the Hueco Mundo dimension, where finding, eliminating, and consuming Hollows is much easier.

Remember that being a Hollow has its perks but problems as well. As a Hollow, you will be attacked by both Shinigami and other Hollows, which is not the case with Soul Reapers (Shinigami). Here’s our full Shinigami progression guide.

Gillian Form in the Hallow Era

When you become a fearsome creature such as Gillian, your main task is to continue eliminating Hollows and start interacting with the Hollow Pillars in the barren wastes of Hueco Mundo. As soon as you collect enough Progression Points, you will be teleported into your inner world, where you must defeat all Hollows. Do this three times, and immediately evolve into an Adjucha.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

There are five Hollows you must eliminate each time, but beware: Hollows from your inner world are much tougher to kill than regular ones. Don’t be afraid to die since you can repeat this task as much as you like.

Adjucha Form in the Hollow Era

Now it’s getting interesting! Not only have you turned into a menacing entity, but you can also choose whether you want to progress as a Vasto Lorde or Arrancar. Let’s tackle Arrancar first.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

Arrancar Progression

To become an Arrancar, you must interact with a Crystal Bush. They appear every 30 to 60 minutes in Hueco Mundo, 45 on average, and upon contact, you will turn into an Arrancar. Now you can use a keybind to transport into Hueco Mundo, and here’s the list of all Arrancar Ressurections in Hollow Era.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

Once you gain level 50, you can start thinking about getting your Resurrección, but more on that later on. So far, Arrancars have only been able to use Kendo skills. We hope more of them will be added soon.

Vasto Lorde Progression

If you prefer to evolve as Vasto Lorde, you must continue to eliminate and devour Hollows since they produce much-needed Progression Points. But here’s the kicker: if you die during the process, you will lose 1% of your Progression Points, so be smart out there.

Fun fact: a lot of Hollow Era players are eternally stuck as an Adjucha due to the exhausting grinds. To become Vasto Lorde, you need 800 Progression Points, awarded per kill as described below.



Hollow : 1 Point

: 1 Point Gillian : 6 Points

: 6 Points Adjucha : 4 Points

: 4 Points Vasto Lorde : 8 Points

: 8 Points Arrancar : 8 Poins

: 8 Poins Espada: 10 Points

Vasto Lorde form in the Hollow Era

Becoming a Vasto Lorde is much more difficult than turning into an Arrancar. You must collect 800 race Progression Points and then obtain all Hollow Items. Such items carry a random drop chance, and once gathered, you can become a dreaded Vasto Lorde. To help you out, here’s the list of all Hollow Items sorted by the creatures that drop them.

Hollows : Back Fins (Epic, 5% drop chance, +1 HP regeneration), Fin Tail (Legendary, 1% drop chance, +1 Reiatsu regeneration and +1 Speed)

: (Epic, 5% drop chance, +1 HP regeneration), (Legendary, 1% drop chance, +1 Reiatsu regeneration and +1 Speed) Gillian : Back Spikes (Rare, 10% drop chance, +1 Reiatsu)

: (Rare, 10% drop chance, +1 Reiatsu) Adjucha : Tail (Epic, 5% drop chance, +1 Speed), Single Horn (Uncommon, 25% drop chance, +1 Strenght), Double Horn (Rare, 10% drop chance, +2 Strenght), Triple Horn (Epic, 5%, +3 Strenght)

: (Epic, 5% drop chance, +1 Speed), (Uncommon, 25% drop chance, +1 Strenght), (Rare, 10% drop chance, +2 Strenght), (Epic, 5%, +3 Strenght) Vasto Lorde: Spiral Horn (Epic, 5% drop chance, +1 Reiatsu)

Becoming Espada in the Hollow Era

If you go for the Vasto Lorde build, eventually, you will have to evolve into an Espada. The procedure is quite simple, and it’s the same as turning into an Arrancar. You must go to Hueco Mundo, locate a Crystal Bush, and interact with it to become an Espada.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

The easiest way to find a Crystal Bush is to go to Hueco Mundo, and in your options, turn off Atmosphere, Bloom, and Depth of Field to make spotting the bush easier. Then, climb on a high spot and observe the environment.

How to Get Your Resurrección

Once you become an Arrancar or Espada, you must obtain your end goal, which is getting your Resurrección. To do so, first you must reach level 50, and then go to Hueco Mundo and talk to the King of Hueco Mundo called Isen.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

He will give you the ultimate quest: to defeat 50 Arrancars! Once you complete the quest, you can start using your Resurrección as soon as your Rage Bar is maxed and pulsating. To fill up your Rage Bar, you must deal or receive damage. The default Resurrección keybind is “Y”, and your Resurrección automatically deactivates once you run out of Reiatsu or Rage.

Screenshot by: The Escapist

Hollow Skill Trees in Hollow Era

Hollow Skill Tree

Hollow Strength Node increases your damage with fists and strength moves.

Claw Slash : Slashes front targets with claws.

: Slashes front targets with claws. Rock Throw : Takes debris from the ground and throws it in the direction of the pointer.

: Takes debris from the ground and throws it in the direction of the pointer. Hollow Slam: Slamming the ground will send a shockwave in a straight line.

Hollow Reiatsu Node increases maximum Reiatsu and the damage you deal with Hollow powers.

Acid Spit : A concentrated bolt of spit damages the target.

: A concentrated bolt of spit damages the target. Acid Grab : Grab your enemy and cover it with acid.

: Grab your enemy and cover it with acid. Acid Slam: Spreads acid on nearby surfaces by slamming the ground.

The Hollow Vitality Node increases maximum health.

Gillian Skill Tree

Gillian Strength Node increases the damage you deal with your fists and strength moves.

Gillian Stomp : Throws a strong punch upwards that lifts enemies into the air.

: Throws a strong punch upwards that lifts enemies into the air. Gillian Roar: Stuns foes with a roar.

Gillian Reiatsu Node increases the maximum Reiatsu and the damage you deal with Gillian powers.

Gillian Cero : Generates a concentrated cero before unleashing it.

: Generates a concentrated cero before unleashing it. Cero Burst: The Cero bursts and deals damage to nearby creatures.

Gillian Vitality Node increases maximum health.

Adjucha Skill Tree

Adjucha Strength Node increases the damage you deal with your fists and strength moves.

Claw Slash : Slashes forward with claws.

: Slashes forward with claws. Rock Throw : Throws debris in the direction of the mouse.

: Throws debris in the direction of the mouse. Hollow Slam : By slamming the ground with great force, the user sends a shockwave in a straight line.

: By slamming the ground with great force, the user sends a shockwave in a straight line. Adjucha Slam : After a long windup, it slams the ground using the right hand, dealing impressive AoE damage.

: After a long windup, it slams the ground using the right hand, dealing impressive AoE damage. Rampage: Run forward for 3 seconds and leave the right arm behind, scratching the floor.

Adjucha Reiatsu Node increases maximum Reiatsu and increases the damage you deal with Adjucha powers.

Acid Spit : The practitioner generates a concentrated bolt of spit against the target.

: The practitioner generates a concentrated bolt of spit against the target. Acid Grab : The user grabs their enemy and covers them with acid.

: The user grabs their enemy and covers them with acid. Acid Slam : Slams the ground, spreading acid on nearby surfaces.

: Slams the ground, spreading acid on nearby surfaces. Devastating Scream : The user screams in a very high pitch, creating a big shockwave around the user that stuns and deals damage.

: The user screams in a very high pitch, creating a big shockwave around the user that stuns and deals damage. Cero: After concentrating their energy, the user charges a beam of reiatsu that deals damage when released.

Vasto Lorde Skill Tree

Vasto Lorde Reiatsu Node increases the damage you deal with Vasto Lorde powers.

Devastating Scream : Screams in a very high pitch, creating a shockwave around the Vasto Lorde that stuns foes and deals damage.

: Screams in a very high pitch, creating a shockwave around the Vasto Lorde that stuns foes and deals damage. Bala : Teleports above the pointer and casts an extremely fast Reiatsu orb downwards. Ragdoll : When deployed, Bala now ragdolls. Stronger Cast : When used, Bala now blockbreaks.

: Teleports above the pointer and casts an extremely fast downwards. Cero : After concentrating their energy, Vasto Lorde charges a beam of damaging Reiatsu. Stronger Beam : Cero now deals more damage.

: After concentrating their energy, Vasto Lorde charges a beam of damaging Reiatsu. Final Cero : Pins the enemy on the ground and casts a mighty Cero from above.

: Pins the enemy on the ground and casts a mighty Cero from above. Gran Ray Cero: An even stronger beam capable of destroying anything on contact.

Arrancar Skill Tree

Arrancar Node increases the damage you deal with Arrancar powers, while Reiatsu increases maximum Reiatsu.

Devastating Scream : The user screams in a very high pitch, creating a big shockwave around the user that stuns and deals damage.

: The user screams in a very high pitch, creating a big shockwave around the user that stuns and deals damage. Bala : The practitioner teleports above the mouse and casts an extremely fast reiatsu orb downwards. Ragdoll : Bala now ragdolls. Stronger Cast : Bala now blockbreaks.

: The practitioner teleports above the mouse and casts an extremely fast reiatsu orb downwards. Caja Negacion : The user throws forward a dark orb that expands on contact and can imprison opponents. Faster Projectile : The projectile now travels faster.

: The user throws forward a dark orb that expands on contact and can imprison opponents. Cero : After concentrating their energy, the user charges a beam of reiatsu that deals damage when released. Stronger Beam : Cero now deals more damage.

: After concentrating their energy, the user charges a beam of reiatsu that deals damage when released.

Espada Skill Tree

Espada Node increases the damage you deal with Arrancar powers, and Reiatsu increases maximum Reiatsu.

Caja Negacion : The user throws forward a dark orb that expands on contact and can imprison opponents. Faster Projectile : The projectile now travels faster.

: The user throws forward a dark orb that expands on contact and can imprison opponents. Cero : After concentrating their energy, the user charges a beam of reiatsu that deals continuous damage when released. Stronger Beam : Cero now deals more damage.

: After concentrating their energy, the user charges a beam of reiatsu that deals continuous damage when released. Final Cero : The user pins the enemy on the ground and casts a powerful cero downwards.

: The user pins the enemy on the ground and casts a powerful cero downwards. Bala Barrage : The user rapidly fires a barrage of Bala forward.

: The user rapidly fires a barrage of Bala forward. Gran Ray Cero: A stronger beam capable of destroying anything it touches.

Hollow Era Tips and Tricks

Playing as a Hollow sounds and looks cooler, but it is much less versatile than evolving as Shinigami. Be prepared for a lot of grinds, and also, as a Hollow, you will be attacked both by Hollows and Shinigami .

than evolving as Shinigami. Be prepared for a lot of grinds, and also, as a Hollow, you will be . If you start to feel disoriented in the combat, you can use the lockup button to fix your primary enemy target. Since the game is buggy and laggy from time to time, this can save you a lot of trouble. This is especially true when you’re pinned down by huge Hollows in a situation where you can’t move, but you don’t take any damage either, so the screen just spins around your stuck hero until the enemy somehow manages to kill you, and you respawn.

to fix your primary enemy target. Since the game is buggy and laggy from time to time, this can save you a lot of trouble. This is especially true when you’re pinned down by huge Hollows in a situation where you can’t move, but you don’t take any damage either, so the screen just spins around your stuck hero until the enemy somehow manages to kill you, and you respawn. Learn how to block enemy attacks ASAP. This is very important because even low-level enemies can inflict vicious damage, and your vitality bar is not refilling quickly enough.

attacks ASAP. This is very important because even low-level enemies can inflict vicious damage, and your vitality bar is not refilling quickly enough. Whenever you die, you will lose a little money, but the bigger problems present walking from the spawning place to your latest quest targets. Invest in the bus teleport if you can spare the coins; it’s totally worth it.

if you can spare the coins; it’s totally worth it. When you start collecting Skill Points, invest in Strength and Speed first, no matter what race you are playing with. We know that Sword, Vitality, and especially Reiatsy are also super-cool abilities, but what you need the most in the beginning are main damage output and hasty movement.

first, no matter what race you are playing with. We know that Sword, Vitality, and especially Reiatsy are also super-cool abilities, but what you need the most in the beginning are main damage output and hasty movement. Whenever in doubt, press and hold J (default keybind) to reveal all the markers around Karakura with your Reiatsu sense.

This concludes our Hollow Era Hollow progression guide. The game is still under development, and some bugs and lag are to be expected, even with high-performance PCs. Before you embark on your adventure, grab your Hollow Era codes and boost yourself as soon as you start because this is not an easy game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy