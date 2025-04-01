Complete Jujutsu Shenanigans Character Tier List and Guide [RELEASE]

Ready to dominate the sorcerer’s battlefield? All selectable Characters in JJS are unique, powerful, and versatile. If you want to become the strongest Sorcerer of today, or perhaps the strongest Sorcerer in history, follow along with our Jujutsu Shenanigans Character tier list and guide.

Jujutsu Shenanigans Character Tier List

Sadly, not all Characters were created equal in Jujutsu Shenanigans. Some, like the Vessel and the Honored One , are leagues better than everything else on the list. Getting those is the top priority if your goal is to dominate the battlefield.

Jujutsu Shenanigans Character List

Here we will take a look at all the individual Characters’ abilities, along with their A w a k e n e d abilities below the normal ones:

Honored One

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Lapis Blue

• Pull and Kick

• Damage: 5 + 7.5

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Reversal Red

• Kockback

• Damage: 12.5

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Rapid Punches

• Damage: 18-20

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Twofold Kick

• Damage: 8 (4+4)

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Limitless

• Teleport

• Damage: 5

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Maximum Lapis Blue

• Damage: 40

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Hollow Purple

• Damage: 70

• Cooldown: 40 Sec. Unlimited Void

• Long stun

• Undodgeable Limitless

• Same as base

• No energy cost

As we can see, Honored One (100 HP) is focused on keeping the opponent on the ground for as long as possible, teleporting all over the place and being virtually untouchable. The incredible damage and versatile move set make this Character undoubtedly the best in the game.

Vessel

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Cursed Strikes

• Damage: 18-20

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Crushing Blow

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Divergent Fist

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 18 Sec. Manji Kick

• Damage: 8.5

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Combat Instincts

• Feint an attack

• Cooldown: 2 Sec. Dismantle

• Damage: 17.5-20

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Open

• Damage: 30

• Cooldown: 40 Sec. Rush

• Damage: 20

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Malevolent Shrine

• Damage: 2 x 30

• Cooldown: 2 Min. Cleave

• Damage: 40% Health

• Cooldown: 12 Sec.

Vessel (80 HP) is a damage powerhouse that dishes out insane combos with low cooldowns. All their abilities deal massive damage and stun/lock down the opponent for an easy kill. Easily one of the most powerful Characters in Jujutsu Shenanigans.

Restless Gambler

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Reserve Balls

• Damage: 7.5

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Shutter Doors

• Damage: 8

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Rough Energy

• Damage: 12.5

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Fever Breaker

• Damage: 15

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Door Guard

• Damage: 5

• Cooldown: 12 Sec. Lucky Volley

• Damage: 29

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Lucky Rushdown

• Damage: 22.5

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Overwhelming Luck

• Damage: 40

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Energy Surge

• Damage: 20

• Cooldown: 25 Sec. Rhythm

• Damage boost

• Cooldown: 8 Sec.

Restless Gambler (100 HP) is a machine that turns good luck into incredible damage output. There isn’t much to say. Always bet on Hakari.

Perfection

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Stockpile

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 12 Sec. Soul Fire

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 12 Sec. Focus Strike

• Damage: 6

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Body Repel

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Self-Transfiguration

• Cwap damage type

• Cooldown: 0.25 Sec. Idle Transfiguration

• Damage: 15

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Body Disfigure

• based on Self Transfiguration

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Spike Wrath

• Damage: 25

• Cooldown: 25 Sec. Self-Embodiment of Perfection

• Damage: Instakill if close enough

• Cooldown: 2 Min. Self-Transfiguration

• Same as base

• Cooldown: 0.25 Sec.

Perfection (100 HP) is focused on dealing direct, undodgeable damage. This Character doesn’t have the highest damage of the bunch, but they are very persistent and also possess an instakill that can make anyone rage.

Ten Shadows

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Rabbit Escape

• Damage: 14

• Cooldown: 18 10 Sec. Nue

• Damage: 16

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Toad

• Damage: 8

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Divine Dog

• Damage: 18

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Lurking Shadow

• Untrargetable mobility.

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Max Elephant

• Damage: 35

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Great Serpent

• Damage: 31

• Cooldown: 25 Sec. Shadow Swarm

• Damage: 18

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Mahoraga

• Summon the Opp Stoppa.

• Cooldown: 2 Min. Lurking Shadow

• Same as base.

• Cooldown: 10 Sec.

As Ten Shadows (85 HP), use your summons to control and outplay your opponent mechanically. Some of the summons are for mobility, some are for damage, and some are for stuns. This character is tricky to play, but once mastered, he is almost unstoppable.

Switcher

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Swift Kick

• Damage: 17

• Cooldown: 17 Sec. Brute Force

• Damage: 17.5

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Pebble Throw

• Damage: 4

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Elbow Drop

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 22 Sec. Boogie Woogie

• Teleport

• Cooldown: 2, 5 or 10 Seconds Idol’s Debut

• Damage: 30

• Cooldown: 17 Sec. Climax Jumping

• Damage: 43-45

• Cooldown: 22 Sec. Dreams

• Damage: 21

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Brothers

• Damage: 70-80

• Cooldown: 45 Sec. Boogie Woogie

• Same as base.

• No energy used.

Switcher (100 HP) has some of the highest base damage in the game, along with some incredible burst abilities. He is all about timing and teleportation. If you get your timings right, you are unstoppable.

Blood Manipulator

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Piercing Blood

• Knockback

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Flowing Red Scale

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 12 Sec. Hardened Blood

• Block

• Cooldown: 0-15 Sec. Blood Edge

• Damage: 15

• Cooldown: 13 Sec. Convergence

• Form Change.

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Slicing Exorcism

• Damage: 20

• Cooldown: 13 Sec. Wing King

• Damage: 30

• Cooldown: 16 Sec. Blood Rain

• Damage: 10-40

• Cooldown: 35 Sec. Plasma Wave

• Damage: 60

• Cooldown: 45 Sec. Convergence

• Uses HP.

• Cooldown: 20 Sec.

Blood Manipulator (100 HP) has one simple goal: stunning the opponent and combining different stuns for as long as possible. Chain together combos to keep your enemies down and destroy them with your blood sorcery.

Locust Guy

Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 [R] Clever

• Damage: 14

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. Black Mucus

• Damage: 8

• Cooldown: 30 Sec. Snapping Jaws

• Damage: 20

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Wing Throw

• Damage: 10

• Cooldown: 15 Sec. Fluttering Pounce

• Air mobility.

• Cooldown: 10 Sec. Direct Poison

• Damage: 9-90

• Cooldown: 20 Sec. None. None. None. None.

Locust Guy (85 HP) is a relatively simple character and is, without a doubt, the worst character in Jujutsu Shenanigans at this time. He has only one Awakening move, and it is a very close-range move too.

And that is all for this Jujutsu Shenanigans Character tier list and guide. Check out our Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes article for freebies and goodies that can help you upgrade your Character.

