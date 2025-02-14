Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Complete List of Avowed Missions (All Main & Side Quests)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 13, 2025 11:01 pm

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed is a new open-world RPG that really puts them emphasis on the role-playing bit. It’s a fairly beefy game, so here’s a full list of all missions and quests in Avowed.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Main Quests in Avowed

While the mission list might look rather short at first glance, these quests are all quite involved and will take up a significant amount of time. Here are all of the main story quests in Avowed:

  1. On Strange Shores
  2. Message from Afar
  3. An Untimely End
  4. The Animancy Method
  5. Ancient Soil
  6. A Path to the Garden
  7. Face Your Fears
  8. Shadows of the Past
  9. The Heart of the Living Lands
  10. Our Dreams Divide Us All
  11. Pulling Back the Veil
  12. The Siege of Paradis

All Side Quests in Avowed

There are a total of four main regions to explore in Avowed, and they all come with their own set of side quests and bounties to check out as well. I’ve divided them up by region for your easy perusal.

Dawnshore Quests

Here are all of the side quests you can do in Dawnshore:

  • Cabin Fever
  • Armor Fit For the Wilds
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore
  • Lost Suoles
  • Totem of Rightful Rulership
  • Escape Plan
  • The Call of the Past
  • Dawntreader
  • Precious Light
  • Forged of Star-Stuff
  • Precious Light
  • A Lady Never Tells

And here are the treasure maps and bounties available in Dawnshore:

  • Captain Henqua’s Spoils
  • Intimidating Feline Codpiece
  • The Yellowbands
  • Octav the Firebrand
  • Nacib
  • Tempestuous Luandi
  • Ralga

Emerald Stair Quests

Here are all the side quests available in the Emerald Stair:

  • Scofflaw’s Vase
  • Missing Rangers
  • Debt of Blood
  • The Sinkhole Stroll
  • Totem of Defiance
  • Food Theft
  • A Relic From the Ashes
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair
  • Memory of the Deep
  • Battle Scars
  • Elder Offerings
  • Steel Resolve
  • Nature vs. Nurture

And the treasure maps and bounties for Emerald Stair:

  • Practical Pockets
  • Painter’s Regret
  • The Trantons
  • Belderreno’s Lair
  • Delemgan
  • Old Nuna
  • Farm Xaurips

Shatterscarp Quests

Next up, here are all the side quests you can take on in the Shatterscarp region:

  • Fires in the Mine
  • The Wasteland Courier
  • Heart of Valor
  • One Last Drink
  • That Which Remains
  • Home Sweet Home
  • First Contact With the Enemy
  • Don’t Look Down
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Shatterscarp
  • Totem of Revelations
  • Fires in the Mine

Here are the Scattersharp treasure maps and bounties:

  • Robe of the Arcane Cheater
  • Seafarer’s Boots
  • Dead Man’s Mail
  • Captain Tago
  • Moi Piki
  • Kukae Maka
  • Koda and Dario
  • Xaurip Chief Grithin

Galawain’s Tusks Quests

Here are the side quests available in Galawain’s Tusks:

  • A Cure for Rage
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain’s Tusks
  • Boundaries of Antiquity
  • A Home for Outcasts
  • Homecoming
  • Totem of Perseverance
  • Wardens Warding
  • Keep History Alive

And here are the bounties and treasure maps:

  • Mater Mare
  • Destul
  • Congasar and Crusta
  • Urvolnau
  • The Sporeking

And those are all of the main and side quests available in Avowed. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all backgrounds and all races.

Post Tag:
Avowed
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook