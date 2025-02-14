Complete List of Avowed Missions (All Main & Side Quests)

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed is a new open-world RPG that really puts them emphasis on the role-playing bit. It’s a fairly beefy game, so here’s a full list of all missions and quests in Avowed.
Table of contents
All Main Quests in Avowed
While the mission list might look rather short at first glance, these quests are all quite involved and will take up a significant amount of time. Here are all of the main story quests in Avowed:
- On Strange Shores
- Message from Afar
- An Untimely End
- The Animancy Method
- Ancient Soil
- A Path to the Garden
- Face Your Fears
- Shadows of the Past
- The Heart of the Living Lands
- Our Dreams Divide Us All
- Pulling Back the Veil
- The Siege of Paradis
All Side Quests in Avowed
There are a total of four main regions to explore in Avowed, and they all come with their own set of side quests and bounties to check out as well. I’ve divided them up by region for your easy perusal.
Dawnshore Quests
Here are all of the side quests you can do in Dawnshore:
- Cabin Fever
- Armor Fit For the Wilds
- Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore
- Lost Suoles
- Totem of Rightful Rulership
- Escape Plan
- The Call of the Past
- Dawntreader
- Precious Light
- Forged of Star-Stuff
- A Lady Never Tells
And here are the treasure maps and bounties available in Dawnshore:
- Captain Henqua’s Spoils
- Intimidating Feline Codpiece
- The Yellowbands
- Octav the Firebrand
- Nacib
- Tempestuous Luandi
- Ralga
Emerald Stair Quests
Here are all the side quests available in the Emerald Stair:
- Scofflaw’s Vase
- Missing Rangers
- Debt of Blood
- The Sinkhole Stroll
- Totem of Defiance
- Food Theft
- A Relic From the Ashes
- Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair
- Memory of the Deep
- Battle Scars
- Elder Offerings
- Steel Resolve
- Nature vs. Nurture
And the treasure maps and bounties for Emerald Stair:
- Practical Pockets
- Painter’s Regret
- The Trantons
- Belderreno’s Lair
- Delemgan
- Old Nuna
- Farm Xaurips
Shatterscarp Quests
Next up, here are all the side quests you can take on in the Shatterscarp region:
- Fires in the Mine
- The Wasteland Courier
- Heart of Valor
- One Last Drink
- That Which Remains
- Home Sweet Home
- First Contact With the Enemy
- Don’t Look Down
- Mapping the Living Lands: Shatterscarp
- Totem of Revelations
Here are the Scattersharp treasure maps and bounties:
- Robe of the Arcane Cheater
- Seafarer’s Boots
- Dead Man’s Mail
- Captain Tago
- Moi Piki
- Kukae Maka
- Koda and Dario
- Xaurip Chief Grithin
Galawain’s Tusks Quests
Here are the side quests available in Galawain’s Tusks:
- A Cure for Rage
- Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain’s Tusks
- Boundaries of Antiquity
- A Home for Outcasts
- Homecoming
- Totem of Perseverance
- Wardens Warding
- Keep History Alive
And here are the bounties and treasure maps:
- Mater Mare
- Destul
- Congasar and Crusta
- Urvolnau
- The Sporeking
And those are all of the main and side quests available in Avowed.
Published: Feb 13, 2025 11:01 pm