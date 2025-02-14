Complete List of Avowed Missions (All Main & Side Quests)

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed is a new open-world RPG that really puts them emphasis on the role-playing bit. It’s a fairly beefy game, so here’s a full list of all missions and quests in Avowed.

All Main Quests in Avowed

While the mission list might look rather short at first glance, these quests are all quite involved and will take up a significant amount of time. Here are all of the main story quests in Avowed:

On Strange Shores Message from Afar An Untimely End The Animancy Method Ancient Soil A Path to the Garden Face Your Fears Shadows of the Past The Heart of the Living Lands Our Dreams Divide Us All Pulling Back the Veil The Siege of Paradis

All Side Quests in Avowed

There are a total of four main regions to explore in Avowed, and they all come with their own set of side quests and bounties to check out as well. I’ve divided them up by region for your easy perusal.

Dawnshore Quests

Here are all of the side quests you can do in Dawnshore:

Cabin Fever

Armor Fit For the Wilds

Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore

Lost Suoles

Totem of Rightful Rulership

Escape Plan

The Call of the Past

Dawntreader

Precious Light

Forged of Star-Stuff

A Lady Never Tells

And here are the treasure maps and bounties available in Dawnshore:

Captain Henqua’s Spoils

Intimidating Feline Codpiece

The Yellowbands

Octav the Firebrand

Nacib

Tempestuous Luandi

Ralga

Emerald Stair Quests

Here are all the side quests available in the Emerald Stair:

Scofflaw’s Vase

Missing Rangers

Debt of Blood

The Sinkhole Stroll

Totem of Defiance

Food Theft

A Relic From the Ashes

Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair

Memory of the Deep

Battle Scars

Elder Offerings

Steel Resolve

Nature vs. Nurture

And the treasure maps and bounties for Emerald Stair:

Practical Pockets

Painter’s Regret

The Trantons

Belderreno’s Lair

Delemgan

Old Nuna

Farm Xaurips

Shatterscarp Quests

Next up, here are all the side quests you can take on in the Shatterscarp region:

Fires in the Mine

The Wasteland Courier

Heart of Valor

One Last Drink

That Which Remains

Home Sweet Home

First Contact With the Enemy

Don’t Look Down

Mapping the Living Lands: Shatterscarp

Totem of Revelations

Here are the Scattersharp treasure maps and bounties:

Robe of the Arcane Cheater

Seafarer’s Boots

Dead Man’s Mail

Captain Tago

Moi Piki

Kukae Maka

Koda and Dario

Xaurip Chief Grithin

Galawain’s Tusks Quests

Here are the side quests available in Galawain’s Tusks:

A Cure for Rage

Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain’s Tusks

Boundaries of Antiquity

A Home for Outcasts

Homecoming

Totem of Perseverance

Wardens Warding

Keep History Alive

And here are the bounties and treasure maps:

Mater Mare

Destul

Congasar and Crusta

Urvolnau

The Sporeking

And those are all of the main and side quests available in Avowed. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all backgrounds and all races.

