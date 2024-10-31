Confirmed Date for ‘One Piece’ Episode 1123 Return After 6-Month Break

Unfortunately, for One Piece fans, Episode 1123 has been put on pause. On October 13, 2024, fans saw Episode 1122, but shortly after the broadcast, it was announced that Episode 1123 had been delayed and would not be airing on its original date of October 20, 2024.

When Will Episode 1123 Be Released?

A date and time for when Episode 1123 will be released has not officially been announced, but on October 13, 2024, the show’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, account stated that the show will be taking a 6-month hiatus.

The X post translation states: “Aiming for even higher quality, Egghead edition until April 2025. This will be a charging period. Futhermore, from the time of reopening in April 2025, Broadcast frame changed. Details at #Jump Fest 2025. I will make an announcement. Please wait for further information!”

So, given that One Piece is currently on a 6-month break, we expect that Episode 1123 will air sometime in April 2025, following the hiatus. We know this isn’t ideal, given the fact that One Piece is constantly pumping out new episodes for their loyal fans, but the show does have something else in store in the meantime!

Starting in November, a remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island saga will air for fans to watch. The remastering will consist of improved visuals and a condensed 21-episode special.

Where to Watch One Piece

Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island Saga will also be available to watch on both streaming platforms!

One Piece Fish-Man Island Saga Episode Release Schedule

While these dates aren’t officially confirmed just yet, fans can likely expect to see the new episodes released on the following dates:

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 1 – November 4, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 2 – November 10, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 3 – November 17, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 4 – November 24, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 5 – December 1, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 6 – December 8, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 7 – December 15, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 8 – December 22, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 9 – December 29, 2024

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 10 – January 5, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 11 – January 12, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 12 – January 19, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 13 – January 26, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 14 – February 2, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 15 – February 9, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 16 – February 16, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 17 – February 23, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 18 – March 2, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 19 – March 9, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 20 – March 16, 2025

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 21 – March 23, 2025

