Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
One Piece, with Straw Hat Pirate Monkey D. Luffy stretching his arms out and other characters behind him.
Image via Viz Media
Category:
Movies & TV
Movies and TV

Confirmed Date for ‘One Piece’ Episode 1123 Return After 6-Month Break

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 02:39 pm

Unfortunately, for One Piece fans, Episode 1123 has been put on pause. On October 13, 2024, fans saw Episode 1122, but shortly after the broadcast, it was announced that Episode 1123 had been delayed and would not be airing on its original date of October 20, 2024.

Recommended Videos

When Will Episode 1123 Be Released?

A date and time for when Episode 1123 will be released has not officially been announced, but on October 13, 2024, the show’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, account stated that the show will be taking a 6-month hiatus.

The X post translation states: “Aiming for even higher quality, Egghead edition until April 2025. This will be a charging period. Futhermore, from the time of reopening in April 2025, Broadcast frame changed. Details at #Jump Fest 2025. I will make an announcement. Please wait for further information!”

So, given that One Piece is currently on a 6-month break, we expect that Episode 1123 will air sometime in April 2025, following the hiatus. We know this isn’t ideal, given the fact that One Piece is constantly pumping out new episodes for their loyal fans, but the show does have something else in store in the meantime!

Starting in November, a remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island saga will air for fans to watch. The remastering will consist of improved visuals and a condensed 21-episode special.

Where to Watch One Piece

Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The remastering of the previous Fish-Man Island Saga will also be available to watch on both streaming platforms!

One Piece Fish-Man Island Saga Episode Release Schedule

While these dates aren’t officially confirmed just yet, fans can likely expect to see the new episodes released on the following dates:

  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 1 – November 4, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 2 – November 10, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 3 – November 17, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 4 – November 24, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 5 – December 1, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 6 – December 8, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 7 – December 15, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 8 – December 22, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 9 – December 29, 2024
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 10 – January 5, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 11 – January 12, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 12 – January 19, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 13 – January 26, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 14 – February 2, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 15 – February 9, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 16 – February 16, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 17 – February 23, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 18 – March 2, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 19 – March 9, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 20 – March 16, 2025
  • One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga episode 21 – March 23, 2025
Post Tag:
Anime
One Piece
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.