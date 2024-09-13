Image Credit: Bethesda
Jesse Faden as she appears in Alan Wake 2
News
Video Games

Control 2 Still Moving Forward Despite Annapurna Collapse

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 02:44 pm

The video game industry remains incredibly volatile, as Annapurna Interactive‘s entire gaming division resigned. Fans who were worried this would impact its partnership with Remedy Entertainment, especially in regards to Control 2, can rest easy, as the Annapurna drama has had no effect on the game’s development.

This news comes our way via Kotaku. The mass exodus from Annapurna Interactive certainly sent shockwaves through the industry, especially with the developers working with the publisher on upcoming titles. Remedy has multiple projects lined up with Annapurna, which is cofinancing Control 2 and is in talks to develop TV and movie adaptations of the Alan Wake and Control games. Thankfully, the communications director for Remedy, Thomas Puha, tweeted out the news that everything is still going smoothly:

Since the film/TV deal was with Annapurna Pictures, a separate entity, those projects are still moving forward. And since Remedy itself is self-publishing Control 2, it is still in the clear. However, I wonder what happened to the money Annapurna Interactive was going to put into it.

As nice as it is that Remedy’s upcoming slate is not compromised, there are still a bunch of talented people without jobs. One wonders if they will land back on their feet by forming their own publishing label, which is not an easy task.

As far as the other development panic, Megan Ellis, owner of Annapurna Pictures, put out a statement via Bloomberg to assuage fears. “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater.” It remains to be seen if her upcoming actions will speak louder than this statement.

Annapurna Interactive
Control 2
