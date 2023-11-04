Not long after finding Dr Gorsky, you’ll locate a rover that you can shelter in and drive around. After traveling to find shelter, you’ll need to solve an environmental puzzle. In this guide we’ll cover the correct channel and code to use in the rover in The Invincible.

How to Solve the Rover Puzzle in The Invincible

After you’ve hopped in the rover and found shelter in a cave, you’ll want to shift seats to the passenger side. Novik will ask you for the model number of the rover. It will be located just in front of you under a couple of dials. Report the model number to Novik and he’ll ask you to find the vehicle data recorder box. It’s located just above you. It’s locked, but Novik will come up with an idea to open it. Just below the model number, you’ll be able to open a socket. After some back and forth, you’ll be able to plug in the Probe Core and establish a connection for Novik.

After a chat to Novik and a rest, Yasna will wake up. Without spoiling anything, you’ll need to change the frequency and encryption key of the rover to avoid being tracked. The channel you need to choose will be the third air channel. You can determine the cipher code by watching the Probe Core light up. The number of lights will indicate the correct sequence. You’ll want to pick 327 as your first choice, followed by 124. This will change over to the line, and you’ll be good to continue on.

That’s how to pick the correct channel and cipher code to use in the rover in The Invincible. It’s easy to miss how to make the right choices but at least now you can continue on!