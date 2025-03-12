Counter Blox: Overhaul Codes ([dynamic_date format=”F Y”]) [SECRET] [Release]

Updated: March 12, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time to answer the decades-old question once again—will the terrorists or the counter-terrorists win? Welcome to Counter Blox: Overhaul, a fantastic recreation of Counter-Strike in the realm of Roblox. Pick your favorite loadout and get ready to rush.

Naturally, if you want to purchase your favorite gear in every match, you need the money. Luckily, Counter Blox: Overhaul codes are here to give you all the Funds that you require to always be well-prepared for the next game. Check out our article on Operations: Siege codes for another intense first-person shooter title, and grab all the freebies while you’re there.

All Counter Blox: Overhaul codes list

Counter Blox: Overhaul codes (Active)

Affection: Use for x140 Funds (New)

Counter Blox: Overhaul codes (Expired)

CB2025

AntiGuapo

10KVISITS

CTE2

MainRelease

mяy

CTE

FreeAgents

Compensation

Related: Roblox RIVALS codes

How to redeem codes in Counter Blox: Overhaul

Check out our guide on how to redeem Counter Blox: Overhaul codes below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Counter Blox: Overhaul in Roblox. Open the Store tab from the menu at the top of the screen. Go to Codes. Input an active code into the Codes Here field. Press Submit to get your free rewards.

How to get more Counter Blox: Overhaul codes

You can look for Counter Blox: Overhaul codes alone by joining the Counter Bricks Discord server, following the developer’s X profile (@anim9r), and joining the BloxFun_btw Roblox group. However, digging through all the posts to find the newest code drops can take a lot of time. Since it’s our job to do it, you should rely on our article and bookmark it. Come back whenever you need more freebies because we’ll always have the latest codes waiting for you!

Why are my Counter Blox: Overhaul codes not working?

When entering your Counter Blox: Overhaul codes, make sure not to make any typing errors. The best approach is to copy each code from this article and paste it straight into the code redemption system. Still, some codes don’t work because they’ve expired. Inform us about such cases so that we can check them out and move them to where they should be.

What is Counter Blox: Overhaul?

Counter Blox: Overhaul is a Roblox FPS experience that is essentially a faithful recreation of the world-renowned Counter-Strike games. Pick your team and either place the bomb and watch it blow up successfully or make sure that the terrorists don’t succeed in their plans. There are plenty of weapons and equipment at your disposal, so collect the Funds from your matches and ensure you can create your favorite loadout for future matches.

Check out our articles on Bad Business codes and Base Battles codes for other gripping Roblox experiences and a whole bunch of freebies that you can collect this instant.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy