Creature Commandos: Every DCU Superhero Cameo in Episode 4’s Apocalyptic Vision

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 4, “Chasing Squirrels.”

Creature Commandos‘ latest installment, “Chasing Squirrels,” features a shocking vision of the DCU’s future – and it’s packed with big-name cameos! But these characters only on screen for a few seconds (tops), so below we’ve rounded up every DCU superhero who appears in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 4.

Every DCU Superhero Cameo in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 4

Midway through Creature Commandos Season 1’s fourth entry, Circe shares a seemingly legit glimpse into the DCU’s future with Amanda Waller – and it’s not pretty. In this nightmare reality, Princess Ilana Rostovic isn’t the benevolent damsel in distress Waller and Task Force M believe her to be. Instead, she heads up a brutal regime (flanked by one of the Flash’s villains, Gorilla Grodd) that rules over a post-nuclear holocaust Earth. As if that’s not enough, Ilana and her Amethyst Knight legions have also wiped out the DCU’s entire superhero population, including heavy-hitters Superman and Wonder Woman.

The pair’s dead bodies feature prominently in Waller’s vision, with the Man of Steel’s likeness and costume modeled on those of the upcoming Superman reboot‘s star David Corenswet. The lifeless figure of fellow “DC Trinity” member Batman is there alongside Superman and Wonder Woman, too. Other crimefighters’ corpses Waller sees in her vision include Supergirl, Robin, Starfire, Peacemaker, Vigilante, and Hawkgirl. It also looks like Martian Manhunter and at least one, unidentified member of the Green Lantern Corps got caught up in the carnage, as well.

Is Amanda Waller’s Vision in Creature Commandos Season 1 Real?

That’s the big question, isn’t it? After all, Circe is devious and, by her own admission, generally up to no good. She’s also a gifted sorceress, so producing a fake vision of the future is conceivably within her skill set. That said, there’s plenty of evidence in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 4 to suggest that the dystopia Circe shows Waller is real.

For starters, Circe needs her hands free to cast spells. That’s why she can’t simply blast her way out of her Belle Reve prison cell: because she’s in shackles. So, in theory, she couldn’t have put a mental whammy on Waller. Plus, as Themyscira expert Doctor Aisla MacPherson explains, Circe is (as her file indicates) genuinely clairvoyant. According to MacPherson, this ability doesn’t extend to creating visions but simply relaying them. So, for now, it looks like Circe really is telling the truth!

Creature Commandos Season 1 is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

