All Major Actors & Cast List for James Gunn’s Creature Commandos

Showrunner (and DC Studios co-head) James Gunn has assembled an impressive roster of vocal talent for the revamped DC Universe’s first outing, Creature Commandos. Read on for a round-up of all the major actors in Creature Commandos, as well as the DCU animated series’ wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Creature Commandos

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr., the leader of Creature Commandos‘ eponymous superhero outfit. The gig is slated to be the first of many DCU outings for Grillo; he’s already locked in to reprise the Rick Flag role in Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman. This kind of multi-project deal is nothing new to the New York City native, who previously starred as baddie Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in several big and small screen entries in Marvel Studios’ rival Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Grillo’s also a two-movie veteran of the action-horror Purge series (and is signed on for a third). Yet Grillo isn’t focused solely on popcorn fare. He’s also starred in a range of more grounded film and TV dramas, such as Zero Dark Thirty, End of Watch, Warrior, The Shield, and Billions.

Indira Varma as the Bride

Indira Varma voices the Bride (as in “Bride of Frankenstein”) in Creature Commandos. Bursting onto the acting scene with controversial erotic drama Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love in 1996, classically trained Varma has scored steady big screen work since. Her notable film credits include Jinnah, Bride and Prejudice, Basic Instinct 2, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Varma’s been at least as prolific on the small screen too. Among her more noteworthy TV projects are Luther, Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Human Target, Doctor Who, and The Legend of Vox Machina. Alongside her film and TV work, Varma has carved out an impressive stage career, nabbing an Olivier Award in 2019. She also has several video games under her belt, helping bring characters to life in the Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Warcraft franchises.

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

David Harbour supplies the vocal performance for the Bride’s other half, Eric Frankenstein, in Creature Commandos. Best known for playing Jim Hopper in Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things, Harbour started out in theater, making his Broadway debut in 1999. From there, he quickly found work in TV, appearing in the likes of Law & Order (and its spinoffs), Hack, Lie to Me, and The Unit. Harbour’s transition to the movie business was equally speedy. By 2010, he’d starred in 10 films, including Brokeback Mountain, Revolutionary Road, Quantum of Solace, and War of the Worlds (in a scene that didn’t make the final cut). But it was his recurring role in HBO’s The Newsroom that really put Harbour on the map, paving the way for Stranger Things, as well as his turn as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow and the upcoming Thunderbolts*.

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Viola Davis plays A.R.G.U.S. boss Amanda Waller in Creature Commandos. Davis previously portrayed the live-action Waller in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Black Adam. These appearances represent just a small part of a glittering acting career that has seen Davis become one of only a few performers to win an Academy Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award. A Juilliard alum, Davis cut her teeth on the stage before branching out into film and TV productions. Her most high-profile film roles to date include Doubt, Prisoners, Fences, Widows, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Air, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Meanwhile, Davis’ notable TV work includes United States of Tara, How to Get Away with Murder, and The First Lady.

Additional Actors in Creature Commandos

In addition to the stars listed above, the following performers also lend their vocal talents to Creature Commandos:

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, Weasel

Anya Chalotra as Circe

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

Steve Agee as John Economos

Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne

Michael Rooker in an undisclosed role

Linda Cardellini in an undisclosed role

Gregg Henry in an undisclosed role

Peter Serafinowicz in an undisclosed role

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on Dec. 5, 2024 and will run for seven episodes.

