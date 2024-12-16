James Gunn Is Already Having to Defend the Power-Scaling in the DCU

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 3, “Cheers to the Tin Man.”

James Gunn’s revamped DCU is less than two weeks old, but fans are already grilling the DC Studios co-head about potential problems with the shared universe’s power-scaling.

What’s got these DC devotees all hot and bothered? The final scene in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 3, which sees Weasel take down Amazonian baddie Circe (with a little help from Doctor Phosphorus). This didn’t track with some viewers, including the folks behind Threads account Nerds do DCU, who asked Gunn to clarify how Task Force M’s resident critter could take down a sorceress capable of going toe-to-toe with Wonder Woman.

Gunn was ready with an answer, explaining that Weasel getting the better of Circe is context-specific. Essentially? He blindsided her. Gunn also confirmed that this sneak attack was possible because Circe’s magic powers function slightly differently in the DCU than in its DC Comics source material. “In the DCU Circe must use her hands to create spells,” Gunn wrote. “Weasel is superhumanly fast and incredibly strong and he momentarily disabled her ability to use her hands.”

This was enough to appease at least some of the DC faithful, who saluted Gunn for clearing up the supposed power-scaling discrepancy. “Thank you James, you actually explained the use of her powers in order to make a well structured universe,” posted one user. Added another: “It’s crazy how many people have been posting ‘Circe is so weak’ but in reality it’s just that Weasel is the goat! Thank you for clarifying.”

But not everyone was sold. “Bro how does that make sense because in the show there are scenes with her using magic without her hands? Like teleportation,” queried one unconvinced fan. “Then how TF Circe will fight with Wonder Woman??” chimed in a second. “WW is more faster and miles stronger than Weasel. This doesn’t make sense, Weasel can defeat one of the deadliest villains of a demigod. For the first time, I didn’t like your idea.”

Creature Commandos Season 1 is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

