Creature Commandos Season 1: Who Is Clayface (& Who Plays Him in the DCU)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 5, “The Iron Pot.”

Creature Commandos‘ latest installment drops a major bombshell: Doctor Aisla MacPherson is secretly Clayface! We don’t really get much info about Clayface in the episode itself – so, who is he, and who plays him in the DCU?

Creature Commandos Season 1 Villain Clayface, Explained

As noted above, Clayface makes his DCU debut relatively late in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 5, “The Iron Pot.” Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein encounter the shapeshifting Batman baddie while snooping around Aisla MacPherson’s house. Flag is convinced that something’s off about MacPherson, and his suspicions deepen after he and Frankenstein spy her behaving inappropriately in front of her university class. So, when he discovers MacPherson’s dead body in her study, it becomes clear that someone’s impersonating Amanda Waller’s go-to expert on all things Themyscira. And it turns out that person is Clayface, who (as in the comics) can perfectly imitate the appearance and voice of pretty much anyone.

In the scuffle that follows, Clayface demonstrates several other abilities associated with the character’s DC Comics incarnation. He absorbs Frankenstein into his body (as a smothering technique), stretches his limbs and reshapes them into melee weapons, and just generally proves tricky to pin down. His default appearance similarly matches his classic comics look, in all its mud monster glory. That said, it’s unclear which version of Clayface the Creature Commandos iteration is based on. He most closely resembles either deranged actor Basil Karlo or devious treasure hunter Matt Hagen. Presumably, Mike Flanagan’s upcoming DCU-set Clayface movie will settle this mystery!

Who Plays Clayface in James Gunn’s DCU?

The recent headlines regarding Flanagan’s Clayface project also raise another burning question: who portrays Clayface in the DCU? In Creature Commandos, Alan Tudyk voices Clayface, along with Aisla MacPherson performer Stephanie Beatriz (in scenes where Clayface impersonates MacPherson). It’s one of three roles Tudyk fills in the series; he also supplies vocals for Doctor Phosphorus and Will Magnus. But this doesn’t necessarily mean Tudyk will headline Flanagan’s flick.

Presumably, if Tudyk was locked in as the DCU’s live-action Clayface, his casting would’ve been announced along with the film itself. That’s not how things went down, though; the Flanagan-penned Clayface currently has no lead actor in place. As such, DC Studios (and whoever ultimately helms the movie) could cast someone new. But for now, Tudyk is the DCU’s only Clayface actor!

Creature Commandos Season 1 is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

