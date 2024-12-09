Creature Commandos: Who Is Princess Ilana Rostovic (And Is She Part of DC Comics Canon?)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 1, “The Collywobbles,” and Episode 2, “The Tourmaline Necklace.”

Recommended Videos

Creature Commandos‘ two-part premiere introduces a bunch of DCU heroes and villains for fans to mull over, including one prominent new player: Princess Ilana Rostovic. So, who is Creature Commandos Season 1’s Ilana Rostovic, and is she part of the show’s DC Comics source material?

Who Is Princess Ilana Rostovic in Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 supply a pretty concise portrait of Princess Ilana Rostovic. From these two instalments, we know she’s the day-to-day ruler and (heir to the throne) of a small European nation, Pokolistan. As bluebloods go, Ilana’s seemingly a good egg; her armored bodyguards seem devoted to her and she’s down-to-earth and personable with Task Force M. This is especially true when it comes to Rick Flag Sr., whom Ilana – a blonde bombshell, unlike her many inbred predecessors – takes an immediate romantic interest in.

Related: Creature Commandos: Who Is Rick Flag Sr.’s Ex-Wife?

What else do we know about Princess Ilana? Honestly, not much. Her wider history and deeper motivations aren’t something Creature Commandos has touched on yet. That said, having seen all seven of Season 1’s episodes already, The Escapist can confirm you’ll get to know Ilana better before the end. But for now, the Pokolistani princess’s only goal is to defend her people from Circe and the Sons of the Themyscira. And that just got a whole lot harder, now that two of Task Force M’s members – the Bride and Nina Mazursky – are out action as of Episode 2’s finale!

Is Ilana Rostovic Part of DC Comics Canon?

Nope, Princess Ilana Rostovic doesn’t appear in any of the many iterations of DC Comics canon. She’s an original creation devised by Creature Commandos writer (and DC Studios co-head) James Gunn specifically for the animated series. So, don’t rush to your local comic book store or digital comics platform of choice in hopes of gleaning additional info about Ilana, because there ain’t any.

Related: Every Major DCU Cameo, Easter Egg & Shout-Out in Creature Commandos Season 1 (So Far)

Ilana’s homeland, Pokolistan, does exist in DC canon, however. It’s one of several fictitious countries the publisher has introduced over the past 85+ years, and first appeared in the Superman comics of the early 2000s. Here, Pokolistan has the misfortune of being conquered by one of the Man of Steel’s most formidable foes, General Zod (or Russian lab experiment posing as him, anyway).

Creature Commandos Season 1 is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy